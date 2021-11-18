Beast Kingdom Reveals Samurai Showdown Jubei Yagyu Figure

Beast Kingdom brings the hit fight game Samurai Shodown to life as they reveal their new Jubei Yagyu Dynamic 8ction Hero Figure. This samurai will stand roughly 8″ tall and features a tailored fabric outfit, comes with a display stand, and bring his design to life right from the game. Jubei Yagyu will come with three swappable head sculpts, interchangeable hands, two katanas with sheaths, and some combo move effects to bring the game to life like never before. Samurai Showdown fans are getting an incredible figure here, and with all of his accessories, collectors will be able to recreate some awesome poses from the game as he awaits his new fighter. The SNK: Samurai Showdown Jubei Yagyu Dynamic 8ction Heroes figure from Beast Kingdom is priced at $117.99. Set to release in Q2 of 2022, pre-orders for this fearsome warrior are already live, and he can be found here.

"One of the most celebrated fighting games from SNK: Samurai Showdown is ready to hack and slash on a desk near you with the release of its most renowned character: Jubei Yagyu in glorious action figure form! Join Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' with the launch of a new line of DAH (Dynamic 8ction Figures) from the famous SNK gaming powerhouse! Fans of Japanese Samurai and video games are no strangers to the famous 'Jubei Yagyu', one of the main characters of the Samurai Shodown series of games and based on a real historical figure who served the Shogun during the Shogunate, military era of Japan! A fearless warrior, his distinctive one-eyed patch gave him legendary status amongst Japanese swordsmen of the Edo period."

"The video game series of which the DAH-071 Jubei Yagyu design is based on accurately depicts the character in all his splendor! The figure recreates the intricate samurai clothing using real fabric, as well as giving fans a host of accessories and head sculpts straight from the video game, including a pair of heavy-hitting Katanas ready to dish out justice! The set poses the action figure with an authentic looking Japanese inspired backdrop for a portrait like setup. Also, the grinning sculpt is accompanied by a dango, and a collection of combo special effects to make Jubei's fight pop to life!"

DAH-071 Samurai Shodown Jubei Yagyu

DAH design body, with around 22 points of articulation

Three (3) replaceable head sculpts (regular, angry, grinning )

Three (3) pairs of replaceable hands (fist, open, holding weapon)

Two (2) Samurai swords (Katana)

Heavy slash effect add-on

Use of real fabric for the clothing

Special, branded figure base with bracket

Dango X1

Slash combo special effects X1

Dash uppercut special effects X1

Japanese design background scene add-on X1

Product Measurements：1/9 Approx. 21 cm height

Release Date: Q2, 2022(4-6)