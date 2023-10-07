Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel

Beast Man is Here to Tame Mattel's New MOTU Filmation Collection

Get ready to ready to the incredible and wonderful world of Eternia as Mattel debuts some new Masters of the Universe figures

The Power of Grayskull has called to Masters of the Universe fans once again as Mattel buts their latest collection. The Origin line is back and better than ever as your favorite heroes and villains from Eternia are getting a Filmation update. That is right, the hit 80s animated series is combined with the iconic toy line, including some iconic arrivals like Beast Man! You can kick off a new Masters of the Universe wave without Beast Man, as he was one of the first characters who helped kick off the origins of the Mattel line back in 1983. He is one of Skeletor's deadly henchmen who can control and communicate with wild creatures. He-Man and Beast Man have went to toe quite often, and now their battles can continue with an impressive sculpt and some iconic Masters of the Universe accessories. Filmation Beast Man is priced at $19.99, set for a November 2023 release, and pre-orders can be found here.

Masters of the Universe: Origins Beast Man (Filmation)

"It's an exciting time to be a Masters of the Universe fan! For longtime fans and for a new generation of kids who love action and adventure, it's time to experience the thrilling action and adventures of He-Man, Skeletor, the secrets of Castle Grayskull and much more! The figures in this collection stand 5.5 inches tall and have 16 moveable joints so they're highly poseable for imaginative and action-oriented fun, Masters of the Universe style! Longtime fans will appreciate both the vintage design details that honor the heritage of this beloved adventure franchise and the design updates that add an exciting look to the future."

"Each figure comes with a battle accessory and a mini comic book from a series that explores new story lines and introduces heroes, villains and allies in the timeless battle between good and evil! Aficionados will love the classically stylized retro-packaging. Keep an eye out for new characters to come, and curate a collection to play with and trade."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!