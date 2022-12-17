Become Boba Fett with Hasbro's Newest Kid-Friendly Electronic Mask

Hasbro has unveiled a brand new Star Wars electronic mask for younger collectors out there. Kids and adults can become one of the deadliest bounty hunters from around the galaxy as Boba Fett has arrived. Unlike the electronic The Black Series helmets, this design only covers just your face and sound effects. Iconic quotes from Star Wars shows like The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett are also included. These masks have always been fun and are a little more breathable than the whole head models that Hasbro dropped. Kids and adults will also be able to move Boba Fett's iconic rangefinder up and down, which will help locate your bounties. These masks are also perfect for Star Wars wall displays adding some iconic helmet designs without taking up too much space. The Star Wars Boba Fett Mask is priced at $44.99, is set for a January 2023 release, and pre-orders are not live, but all more Star Wars Hasbro releases can be found here.

Become A Bounty Hunter with Hasbro Newest Mask

"STAR WARS: BOBA FETT ELECTRONIC MASK – (HASBRO/Ages 5 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $44.99 / Available: January 2023). Imagine epic adventures and galactic duels with this ELECTRONIC MASK! Kids ages 5 and up can channel one of the most fearsome and capable bounty hunters in the galaxy with this Star Wars mask, inspired by Boba's helmet in Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett live-action series on Disney+."

"This mask features Boba Fett's iconic rangefinder that moves up and down and a button on the side for sound effects and entertainment-inspired phrases like, "I want my armor back," "Lower your shields," and "Prepare for boarding". Available January 2023 at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers. Visit starwars.com for more Bring Home the Galaxy Reveals! Requires 2 AAA batteries [not included]."