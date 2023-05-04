Become The Mandalorian's Axe Woves with Replica Helmet from Hasbro Celebrate May the 4th the right way with a brand new set of incredible Star Wars collectibles from Hasbro from all over the galaxy

It is time to reclaim Mandalore and put Mandalorian back on top of the food chain. Hasbro is back with a brand new 1:1 scale replica electronic helmet from the Star Wars world of The Mandalorian. Coming to life from Season 2 and Season 3, Axe Woves is ready to fight for Mandalore alongside Bo-Katan and Din Djarin. The helmet will feature a drop down rangefinder, LEDs, and adjustable straps on the inside to fight your head just right. A nice weathered deco is featured on top of the bright blue designs that will easily make this hilt shine in any Mandalorian collection. The Star Wars Axe Woves replica helmet will be priced at $131.99; it is set for a Winter 2023 release and will be released exclusively through fan channel retailers. Prayers are set to go live today at 1 PM EST right here. Be sure to check out plenty more The Mandalorian collectibles dropping as well and May the 4th be with you.

Axe Woves Lands at Hasbro with New Replica

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES AXE WOVES PREMIUM ELECTRONIC HELMET – (HASBRO/Ages 14 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $131.99/Available: Winter 2023). A skilled warrior and privateer, Axe Woves travels the galaxy as a Mandalorian mercenary. STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the biggest battles and missions in the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium roleplay, AXE WOVES PREMIUM ELECTRONIC HELMET, inspired by the STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN live-action series."

"Features premium deco, realistic detail, series-inspired design and drop-down rangefinder that activates with the press of a button, lighting up LEDs that flash in a "hunting" pattern as well as an LED-illuminated heads-up display. [Requires 1x AAA battery – not included] Available for pre-order 5/4 at 1 pm ET at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon and additional fan channel retailers."