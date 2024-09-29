Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: hellboy, iron studios

Big Red Returns with Iron Studios from Hellboy 2: The Golden Circle

Iron Studios is back with a new set of art scale statues including the return of Hellboy as he discovers the secrets of The Golden Circle

Ron Perlman’s iconic portrayal of Hellboy is back in a stunning, highly detailed collectible.

Hellboy statue stands 10.9” tall, featuring his Hand of Doom, tech coat, and Big Baby.

Pre-orders for the $229.99 statue are now live, with release set for Q2 2025 on Iron Studios' website.

Hellboy II: The Golden Army hit theater in 2008 and was the sequel to Guillermo del Toro's his 2004 film Hellboy. film. Ron Perlman returned as Big Red, continuing his adventures with the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense as this demon continues to fight for good. However, a new threat has arrived as an ancient elven prince named Nuada tries to reactivate an unstoppable army of golden mechanical soldiers. There have only been two actors to take on the role of Hellboy, both bringing something incredible to the screen, but this film was stunning.

Iron Studios is taking fans back to 2008 as they announce their latest 1/10 Art Scale statue showing Big Red in action. Standing 10.9" tall, Big Red is faithfully sculpted right from the screen as he is displayed on a tombstone cross of an ancient cemetery. Tons of detail was placed into this statue, showcasing the likeness of Ron Pearlman along with his Hand of Doom, signature tech coat, and, of course, Big Baby. Priced at $229.99, fans can bring home Hellboy in Q2 2025, and pre-orders are already live on the Iron Online Store.

Hellboy 2: The Golden Circle 1/10 Art Scale Statue

"On a tombstone cross of an ancient cemetery, the giant red agent of the B.P.R.D. (Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense) balances while holding his large six-round shotgun called Big Baby in his left hand, and with his right Hand of Doom clenched, a gauntlet attached to his hand made of what appears to be solid stone, ready to punch any supernatural creature that threatens him.

Iron Studios proudly presents the statue "Hellboy – Hellboy 2 – Art Scale 1/10", reproducing all the elements of the character in his costumes and textures in the finest details, with his trench coat, belt, and gadgets attached to it.

