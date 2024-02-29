Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Batman Gets New DC Comics Knightfall Figure from McFarlane Toys

Step into the growing DC Multiverse as McFarlane Toys is debuting some brand new versions of Batman from the past decades

Article Summary McFarlane Toys releases a new Knightfall Batman figure for DC Multiverse.

Captures Batman's black and grey batsuit with articulate design and details.

Figure includes accessories like batarang, swappable hands, and base.

Pre-orders available at $22.99 for May 2024 release, selling out quickly.

Batman: Knightfall stands as one of the most iconic story arcs in the Dark Knight's extensive comic book history. In this epic tale, Gotham City faces its darkest hour as the ruthless villain Bane unleashes unhinged chaos upon its streets. Bane's brutal tactics lead to the breaking of the Bat, both physically and mentally, putting him out of commission for an unknown amount of time. However, from the ashes of defeat emerges a new determination, as Batman is back and now must reclaim his mantle and rise stronger than ever before. McFarlane Toys is back at bringing fans yet another DC Multiverse figure from the legendary saga of Batman: Knightfall with Batman3.

Featuring Batman's signature black and grey batsuit, this figure captures the essence of the Dark Knight's iconic appearance during one of his most challenging battles. Similar to his blue and grey suit, this figure is packed with articulation and detail and will come with a batarang and swappable hands. Batman is celebrating his 85th anniversary this year, and McFarlane is surely capturing some iconic moments to bring to the DC Multiverse, and Knightfall does just that. Fans can bring home this new Caped Crusader figure for #22.99 with a May 2024 release, and pre-orders are selling out fast.

DC Multiverse Batman (Knightfall) (Black/Grey)

"As a child, Bruce Wayne watched as his parents were brutally killed in Gotham City's Crime Alley. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the world's greatest weapon against crime – the Batman! To become the ultimate vigilante, the Dark Knight disciplined his mind and body to reach the pinnacle of mental and physical superiority in his relentless pursuit of justice!"

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Knightfall Batman includes batarang, extra hands and base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures

