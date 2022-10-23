Black Adam Unleashes His Power with Beast Kingdom Newest Figure

Black Adam is finally here, and I must say that the DCEU hierarchy is definitely about to change. The film was incredible and delivered on all fronts, from intense action, an impressive origin story, and a nicely connected bigger world. Black Adam was exactly what I wanted, and I hope DC can keep them coming like this for the next DCEU films. Beast Kingdom is also showing their love for this godly hero as they debut their latest Dynamic 8ction Heroes figure with Black Adam himself. Coming in at 8" tall, Teth-Adam has awakened and is ready for action with an impressive figure. This DAH figure is loaded with a fabric suit and removable cloak, lighting accessories, a light-up chest, swappable hands, and an impressive likeness to The Rock. Fabric will take any action figure up a class or two, and Beast Kingdom probably has the best Black Adam figure on the market with this release at the moment. This powerhouse is expected to release in Q4 2023, and pre-orders are not live just yet, but Black Adam can be found here soon.

Black Adam Rises from His Slumber After 5,000 Years

"Empowered by the ancient gods of Kahndaq, after nearly 5,000 years the mighty Black Adam awakes from his slumber to brandish his unique form of justice to the world. Unlike like the myths of many superheros before him, the legendary Black Adam is no regular hero! With a DC movie ready to be unleashed, fans will get to see the fierce character played by Dwayne Johnson 'Rock' on our movie screens for the very first time."

"The 1:9 DAH (Dynamic 8ction Heroes) series under the Beast Kingdom brand launches a new articulable action figure fit for the gods. The DAH-064 Black Adam figure recreates the soon to be iconic antihero with the utmost detail. The strong demeanor of the character is accurately recreated in the detailed head sculpt, black battle suit and cape as well as the lean muscles across the intimidating body. The armor is accurately represented all the way from the boots to the belt and lightning logo, which lights up with a built-in led lights."

"DAH-064 Black Adam Included Accessories:

DAH special, strong body, with around 20 points of articulation across

Realistic Black Adam head-sculpt

3 interchangeable hands (Fist, open, gripping)

Material: One tights, one cape

Lightning effects: Pairs of arms and a chest

Built-in LED lights for the chest lightning logo

Special, branded base with bracket