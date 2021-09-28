Black Lightning Brings the Thunder With New Funko Pop Vinyls

After the death of Green Arrow, the Arrowverse has never been the same and the shows easily showcase that. Not only was the Crisis on Infinite Earth's a poor death for the Arrow series but it served as a catalyst for what has yet to come. However, many of these CW DC Comics superheroes shows are starting to fade away with Black Lightning already ended and Supergirl who is on the final episodes of the series. That being said, I loved everything the CW put on the table, and even when these shows were hot they didn't get a lot of collectibles. Funko is finally adding Black Lightning to their Funko op line with four figures from the series with Black Lightning himself, Lightning, Thunder, and Tobias Whale. This set will go great with the SDCC 2020 exclusive BL Pop that was released with the 3,000 LE release.

Each Pop showcases these heroes in their on-screen outfits which is honestly the best way to show off all of them. I do not think we will see another wave of these as we rarely do get CW collectibles with Arrow getting Pops up to Season 4 their run. At least this wave of Black Lightning Pops is relevant to the series unlike the CW Flash series who did just get more Pops but we still have yet to see main cast characters Joe and Iris West but we got two more doubles and Bloodwork. Thunder and Lightning deserve their time in the spotlight and even though the show might have ended collectors can continue their adventures in their collection. Set to release in December 2021, this wave of Black Lighting Pop Vinyls from Funko is already live and located here. Stay tuned for more Funko reveals as they come with new Soda and Pops reveals incoming.