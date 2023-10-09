Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Black Lightning Strikes with McFarlane's Newest DC Comics Release

Step into the DC Multiverse once more as McFarlane Toys is back with some new Gold Label DC Comics releases like Black Lightning

It is time for some Black Lightning as the hit DC Comics electric hero is back and is joining McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse line. Jefferson Pierce, aka Black Lightning, made his first appearance in 1977 with Black Lightning #1. He was created by writer Tony Isabella and artist Trevor Von Eeden. He has played a nice role throughout the DC Comics landscape and even led the Outsiders, as well as being a member of the Justice League. Lightning is now struck once again as he gets his very own DC Multiverse Gold Label series figures exclusive to Walmart stores. Just like his origins, this figure is all over the place with a different art card picture than the figure we get. However, besides that hiccup, Black Lightning is nicely sculpted and is in one of his more iconic DC Comics costumes. He will come with some swappable electric hands, but that is all. Collectors can already start to find this Gold Label release in Walmart stores right now with an online link found here.

The Forecast Calls for Black Lightning with McFarlane Toys

"Jefferson Pierce'" was born in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of newspaper reporter Louis Pierce. He was a tremendous athlete and even won an Olympic gold medal for decathlon. Jefferson decided to become the Super Hero Black Lightning in order to protect his under-served neighborhood. By day, he teaches kids as a principal in Metropolis. At night, he becomes the vigilante Black Lightning, helping to prepare the next generation of heroes to fight for justice as the field leader of The Outsiders."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Black Lightning includes hand effects

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures

