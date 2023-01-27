Black Manta Finally Comes to McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Line McFarlane Toys is back and is continuing to expand their 7” Page Puncher line including the first Multiverse debut of Black Manta

The new wave of Page Punchers Aquaman figures has finally been revealed, showcasing a mighty fight for the deep. Aquatic heroes and villains are arriving, including a long awaited and fan-favorite villain; Black Manta! Aquaman's deadly nemesis has finally joined McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse line with impressive detail. Whether you have a hatred for the King of Atlantis or just need another member for your Legion of Doom collection, then look no further. This figure comes with a new and original Aquaman comic with a character themed variant cover. Collectors will not want to miss out on bringing this beauty home, and he is set for a March 2023 release with a $24.99 price tag. Pre-orders are live right here, along with other figures in the set with Aquaman, Orm, and Aqualad!

Black Manta's Rage Continues with McFarlane Toys

"Considered one of Aquaman's greatest enemies, Black Manta has a singular hatred for the King of Atlantis. For decades, Manta's true name and motives were shrouded in mystery, hidden behind his menacing oversize helmet. In modern times, however, his true motivations have been revealed. But no matter the era, Black Manta has always inflicted a special kind of pain upon his archenemy, cementing his reputation as one of the most ruthless and driven criminals in DC history."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Black Manta is based on the exclusive included comic designed by McFarlane Toys

Black Manta includes removable wrist swords, spear and base

Included is a collectible comic featuring what the figure is based on, as well as a collectible art card with figure artwork on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all additional McFarlane Toys DC Page Punchers