Black Panther Joins threezero's The Infinity Saga DLX Line

Threezero is back and ready to change up their Marvel Studios: The Infinity Saga DLX line. It is time for Iron Man to move over as the King of Wakanda has arrived and is ready to save the day. Coming out of Avengers: Endgame, Black Panther joins the 1/12 DLX figure line that features a unique blend of plastic and die-cast elements. King T'Challa will come in at 6.8" tall and features 44 points of articulation. Black Panther will come with. Variety of interchangeable hands as well as a nice set of themed accessories from Endgame. Iron Man's Nano Gauntlet is included as well as a shield effect piece, attack effects pieces, and the usual display stand. The King of Wakanda is packed with detail and will be a fun new addition to threezero's Marvel Studios collection. The Marvel Studios: The Infinity Saga DLX Black Panther is set for a Q2 2023 release, and prices are unknown, but fans can find him up for pre-order here shortly.

Marvel Studios: The Infinity Saga – DLX Black Panther

"threezero and Marvel Studios are excited to present the DLX Black Panther as the next figure in the Marvel DLX series. The figure accurately replicates the Vibranium-weave suit worn by T'Challa designed by genius scientist Shuri. DLX Black Panther is a high-fidelity black and silver suit with intricate textures and fine stripe details. The suit vividly replicates the image of the King of Wakanda as seen in Marvel Studios' Black Panther film. The fully-articulated collectible figure stands approximately at 6.8" (~17.2cm) tall and is constructed of threezero's renown DLX die-cast system with 44 points of articulation. Detailed structural engineering and exquisite design enable the figure to depict a variety of action poses while maintaining a realistic appearance."

"The collectible figure includes four pairs of interchangeable hands, and a pair of Vibranium purple 'swipe' effect pieces and a force shield effect piece to display the figure with dynamic action poses. It also includes a Nano Gauntlet to replicate the memorable scenes from Black Panther's appearance in the movie Avengers: Endgame during the climactic battle against Thanos."

FFEATURES

Approximately 6.8 inches (~17.2cm) tall

44 points of articulation

ACCESSORIES

Four (4) pairs of interchangeable hands: One (1) pair of fists, one (1) pair of relaxed hands with claws, one (1) pair of posing hands with claws, One (1) pair of hands for holding Nano Gauntlet

One (1) pair of Vibranium swipe effect pieces

One (1) force shield effect piece

One (1) Nano Gauntlet

One (1) DLX action stand