Black & White DC Comics Blue Beetle Exclusive Revealed by McFarlane

Step into the growing and never ending DC Multiverse as McFarlane Toys is back with some new store exclusive DC Comics figures

Article Summary McFarlane Toys reveals a limited edition black & white Blue Beetle figure, exclusive to Walmart.

This Ted Kord Blue Beetle figure features gold highlights on belt, goggles, and gadgets.

The figure comes with a themed base, art card, certificate of authenticity, and extra accessories.

Blue Beetle, with 3,000 pieces made, continues the heroic legacy of Dan Garrett and Jaime Reyes.

The Blue Beetle has returned as McFarlane Toys unveils a new black & white limited edition variant figure of the DC Comics hero. Ted Kord is the second Blue Beetle in the world of DC Comics, and he made his first appearance back in 1966 with Captain Atom #83. Ted does not possess superpowers, unlike the modern version of Beetle Jaime Reyes, who has a cosmic scarab attached to his back. This hero relies on possesses on his brains, athletics, and tech like Beetle-themed gadgets to save the world.

He has had quite a complicated history, but he has died, has been a member of the Justice League, and is best friends with Booster Gold. Ted Lord is now suiting up once again with a new black and white inspired figure with a few elements of gold featured with his belt, goggles, and gadgets. This figure gets a collectible art card, a themed base, and a card holder that also gets this colorless design. Limited to only 3,000 pieces, Bleu Beetle is ready to save the day in style once more, and this release will be a Walmart Exclusive for $29.99 with a January 2024 release.

Blue Beetle (Classic) Black & White Accent Edition Gold Label

"Over the course of a century, three different men from very different backgrounds have taken on the heroic mantle of the Blue Beetle, each making their mark in different ways. The original Beetle was an archaeologist named Dan Garrett, who discovered an ancient Scarab in an old Egyptian tomb that gave him superpowers which he used to fight crime. He was succeeded by the brilliant Ted Kord, who had no powers to speak of, but carried on the Blue Beetle legacy with just his wits and his fists, along with a whole lot of gadgets and a sharp sense of humor."

Product Features:

Blue Beetle includes grappling gun, 4 extra hands, art card stand and large figure base

Blue Beetle is featured in a black and white suit with pops of yellow accents

Included collectible art card with character art on the front and certificate of authenticity on the back

