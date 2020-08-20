Men in Black International Agents Come to Life with Blitzway

The Men in Black are back as Blitzway brings two agents to lief from the 2019 film Men in Black: International. Agent H and High T are ready for action with these two new 1/6th scale figures. The figure stands 12" tall and features great likenesses of Chris Hemsworth as Agent H and Liam Neeson as High T. Each will come with a wide variety of accessories to stop an alien threat and look good while doing it. With sunglasses, cell phones, interchangeable hands, and weapons like the de-atomizer, neuralizer, and a hammer. These figures are highly detailed and a great Men in Black collectibles for any fan of the series. With Blitzway's high attention to detail, any collector that's a fan of the retrospective actor could grab them up as well.

It is surprising that Blitaway decided to take on these new MIB figures. While the Men in Black: International film brought on many high-end names, it could not hold up to the legacy that Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones started. The Men in Black: International High T and Agent H 1/6 Scale Figures from Blitzway are both priced art $289. They are expected to release between October and December 2020 and if fans act now early pre-orders will include a bonus Pawny figure. Pre-orders are already live and Agent H is here and Hight T can be found here. Check to all of their pictures, detailed specifications, and their include accessories below.

Men in Black Goes International with Blitzway

Men in Black: International, 2019 – Agent H

'"Always remember, the universe has a way of leading you to where you're supposed to be at the moment you're supposed to be there." What we believe to be the truth is not always the truth. A spin-off film of the MIB series, showed the existence of aliens in a fresh and extraordinary way and it thrilled a lot of fans. Blitzway is proud to present 1/6th scale collectible figures of MIB agents, Agent H and High T, who struggle for the coexistence of Earthlings and Aliens!"

"The suit makes the man! These two agents feature iconic black suits, sunglasses, weapons, and symbolic equipment very realistically detailed. Also, we sculpted their portraits with natural facial expressions that allow you to feel the emotion of each character. These make them more attractive and enhance their value to the next level. Now, meet these agents with their charming and classy appearance, before they wipe out your memory! "Let's do this!"

FEATURES

Highly detailed likeness of Chris Hemsworth as Agent H; Men in Black: International, 2019 portrait

Sophisticatedly Tailored and designed outfits

Highly detailed realistic equipment and accessories

Newly designed and developed male body with over 30 points of articulations

Newly designed and developed figure stand

Approximately 31cm tall

Body

1 Pair of gun gripping hands

1 Right pointing hand

1 Right hammer gripping hand

1 Right neuralyzer gripping hand

1 Left thumb up hand

1 Left natural hand

Costume

1 Suit jacket

1 Suit pants

1 Dress shirts

1 Black tie

1 Pair of socks

1 Pair of dress shoes

Accessories

1 EM gun set

1 Bumper gun

1 Watch

1 Neuralyzer

1 Hammer

1 Sunglasses

1 Set of figure stand

1 Pawny (Early Pre-Order Bonus)

Men in Black: International, 2019 – High T

FEATURES

[BW-UMS 11302] – MIB: International – High T. Sixth scale collectible figure

Highly detailed likeness of Liam Neeson as High T; Men in Black: International, 2019 portrait

Sophisticatedly Tailored and designed outfits

Highly detailed realistic equipment and accessories

Newly designed and developed male body with over 30 points of articulations

Newly designed and developed figure stand

Approximately 31cm tall

Body

1 Pair of gun gripping hands

1 Pair of natural hands

1 Right thumb up hand

1 Left phone gripping hand

Costume

1 Suit jacket

1 Suit vest

1 Suit pants

1 Dress shirts

1 Black tie

1 Handkerchief

1 Pair of socks

1 Pair of dress shoes

Accessories

1 Series 7 De-Atomizer

1 Cellphone

1 Watch

1 Sunglasses

2 Framed pictures

1 Set of figure stand

1 Pawny (Early Pre-Order Bonus)