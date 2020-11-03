Blizzard Unveils Exclusive World of Warcraft and Overwatch Funko Pops

Blizzard Gear Fest finally arrived, and that means a whole new slew of apparel and collectibles for fans. We have recently seen a massive and intense World of Warcraft Thrall statue that came out of the Gear Fest as well. The collectibles did not stop there as there are four Blizzard Store exclusive Funko Pops also available. Coming out of World of Warcraft, there are three iconic characters making a return. Lady Slvanas, Illidan, and the Murloc are back and ready for your collection once again. The great thing about these Funko Pops is that they are the same designs as their 2014 counterparts. If you're an original Funko collector like me, it's nice to see a throwback to such unique designs, but they are getting a new metallic finish this time. Not only will these keep the originality of your 2014 World of Warcraft Pops but gives fans something new. The last Funko Pop is from the hit Blizzard Entertainment game Overwatch with the return of Mercy. This healer is back in action as she joins Funko's Diamond Collection with this Blizzard store exclusive. Shiny and ready to stand out, Mercy will be a great addition to any fan's gaming collection.

All of the Pops are perfect for World of Warcraft and Overwatch fans. I already put in my order for the Lady Slyvanas Funko Pop as I love both her classic design and the metallic coloring. All of these Blizzard Gear Fest Exclusive Pops will be Priced at $14.99. They are all exclusive to the Gear Store and are expected to release no later than November 30, 2020. Orders are already live and fans can find them all located here. Do not forget to check out some of the other exclusive items hitting the Gear Store to enhance your wardrobe or collection.

"Released in 2020. From World of Warcraft, Sylvanas, Illidan, and Glimr Purple Murloc are here as a stylized POP vinyl from Funko. Figure stands 3.75" tall and comes in a window display box. Collect them all! Released in 2020. From Overwatch, Mercy, as a stylized POP vinyl from Funko. Figure stands 3.75" tall and comes in a window display box. Collect them all!" These products are exclusive to the BGS.