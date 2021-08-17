Bloodborne Lady Maria of the Astral Clocktower Comes To Good Smile

Max Factory and Good Smile Company are to return to the hit PlayStation game Bloodborne with their newest figure. Coming out of Bloodborne: The Old Hunters DLC, Lady Maria is back and ready to guard the secret of the Nightmare to her last undead breath. This deluxe figma is loaded with a remarkable amount of accessories and display pieces to capture the Astral Clocktower fighter, as seen in Bloodborne. Lady Maria will feature a fearfully recreated design from the game as well as her own personal arsenal at her disposal. This will include her iconic weapons Rakuyo, Evelyn, as well as a scabbard and dagger.

Max Factory also sculpted a secondary lower body that will showcase her in a sitting position allowing fans to recreate the Bloodborne box art pose. Lady Maria of the Astral Clocktower is one hell of a fight, and fans of this PlayStation exclusive game will easily want this figure in their gaming collection. Not only is she a perfect companion piece for the Hunter figma but perfect on her own and capturing the amazing lore of the series. Priced at $127.99, Lady Maria is set to release in October 2022, with pre-orders already live and located here. The Bloodborne figma will only be available for pre-order until September 29, 2021, so be sure to reserve one before it's too late.

"figma Lady Maria of the Astral Clocktower: DX Edition – "A corpse, should be left well alone." From the PlayStation®4 action RPG "Bloodborne: The Old Hunters" comes a deluxe edition of figma Lady Maria of the Astral Clocktower with additional optional parts!"

Using the smooth yet posable joints of figma, you can create a variety of action-packed poses from the game.

A flexible plastic is used for important areas, allowing proportions to be kept without compromising posability.

3D paintwork has been utilized to realistically recreate her expression.

She comes with her weapons Rakuyo and Evelyn.

Just like its in-game counterpart, Rakuyo can be separated into two swords: a saber and a dagger.

The DX edition also includes a chair, scabbard and lower half parts to display Maria sitting down, allowing you to display her in her pose from the game's box art. Blood blade effect parts are included with the DX edition as well.

An articulated figma stand is included to display the figma in a variety of poses.