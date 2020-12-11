Prototype Boba Fett Jumbo Kenner Holiday Release From Gentle Giant

Gentle Giant is preparing for the holidays as they announce their holiday Star Wars release. Boba Fett is back, not only in The Mandalorian but in jumbo Kenner form. Fans are getting a blast from the past with this Jumbo Kenner Boba Fett Prototype Color figure that is limited to just 500 pieces. The 12-inch tall figure is based on the original Star Wars Kenner action figure designs and uses a paint deco inspired by the original screen test used for Boba Fett. They even captured the Star Wars beach towel that was used instead of the cape at the time, which is a fun little add-on. There's no better way than to end the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back with this extremely limited amazing Jumbo Kenner Boba Fett Prototype figure.

Fans can never get enough of Boba Fett since he debuted in The Empire Strikes Back. He's only gotten roughly 7 minutes of screen time in the original series, but that's all you need when you get a badass like this. It fun to see more lore and action of this bounty hunter arrive after all this time give us a glimpse of the Mandalorian that started it all. The Star Wars Jumbo Kenner BobaFett Prototype Figure from Gentle Giant is available to Premium Guild Members right now and will be set up for a general public release on Saturday, December 12. This will be one retro-styled collectible that Star Wars fans will not want to miss out on, and you can join in on all the action here.

"The holiday tradition is back! Our newest Premier Guild-exclusive holiday collectible is the all-white Boba Fett Prototype Jumbo Action Figure! This web exclusive includes a working rocket-launcher mechanism on his back and a cloth replica of the beach towel cape featured in the 1978 screen test of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back™. He comes packaged on a retro-style card in resealable collector packaging."