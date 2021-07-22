Hasbro Unleashes Marvel Legends Compound Hulk For Walmart Con

SDCC is a shuffled mess this year with many companies and retailers hosting their own virtual convention. In this post-COVID world, we have seen that these small conventions are quite useful. However, when everyone does a small con at the same time some of these exclusive can get lost in the reveals. Walmart Con 2021 kicked off today with one of the biggest exclusives being the Marvel Legends Compound Hulk. This Marvel Legends figures feature the combination of both Green and Red Hulks together just like in the comics.

This powerful beast is loaded with detail and color and will come with a secondary set of swappable hands. I have always appreciated the look of the Compound Hulk and now collectors get to add him to their Legends collections for $29.97. He is set to release in November 2021 and pre-orders are already live right here. Be sure to check out some of the other sweet Walmart Exclusives also releasing for Walmart Con here.

"Green Hulk and Red Hulk fuse to form Compound Hulk— a massive force powered by gamma radiation. With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan-favorite Marvel characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. From figures to vehicles to premium roleplay items, the Marvel Legends Series offers elite character-inspired products for Marvel fans and collectors. Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability."

6-INCH-SCALE COLLECTIBLE COMPOUND HULK FIGURE: Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this 6-inch-scale Compound Hulk figure, inspired by the character from Marvel Entertainment

MARVEL ENTERTAINMENT-INSPIRED DESIGN: This Compound Hulk figure features a premium design, detail, and articulation for posing and display in a Marvel collection

PREMIUM ARTICULATION AND DETAILING: This quality 6-inch Legends Series Compound Hulk figure features multiple points of articulation and is a great addition to any action figure collection

MARVEL UNIVERSE IN 6-INCH SCALE: Look for other Hasbro Marvel Legends Series figures (each sold separately) with comic- and movie-inspired characters.

(Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability.)