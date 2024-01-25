Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, mezco toyz

DC Comics Robin Boy Wonder One:12 Coming Soon from Mezco Toyz

The infamous sidekick of the Caped Crusader is coming to Mezco Toyz as they debut their latest One:12 Collective DC Comics figure

Article Summary Mezco Toyz unveils One:12 Collective Robin: Golden Age Edition figure with intricate detailing.

Highly articulated 16cm tall figure features three head portraits and nine interchangeable hands.

Robin's classic costume is complete with an ‘R’ insignia tunic, utility belt, and cape with a wire.

Includes numerous accessories like batarangs, a grapple hook, FX effects, and a collector-friendly box.

There have been plenty of One:12 Collective Batman releases from Mezco Toyz over the years, well, get ready to add The Boy Wonder! That is right; Dick Grayson has arrived as Robin with a brand new One:12 DC Comics release. Coming to life from the Golden Age of DC Comics, every Caped Crusader needs a Boy Wonder, and this figure is packed with detail and accessories. Robin will come with a fabric outfit and will come with three different heads and eight interchangeable hands. As for accessories, Mezo has included a quarter apple hook, six batarangs, handcuffs, a respirator mask, a swinging sling, and some classic comic book punching effects. We do not see a lot of DC Comics Classic releases lately, so it is nice to bring home an iconic member of the Bat-Family and for $90. Pre-orders for the Robin Golden Age Edition One:12 figure are live right now with an August 2024 release.

DC Comics One:12 Collective Robin: Golden Age Edition

"Swinging into action with his acrobatic prowess, Dick Grayson joins the One:12 Collective lineup as the original Robin! The One:12 Collective Robin: Golden Age Edition wears a tunic with an 'R' insignia over his fitted bodysuit, a utility belt, and a cape with an integrated posing wire, capturing his classic comic book appearance. The Boy Wonder comes complete with three head portraits with varying expressions. As Batman's junior partner in crime-fighting, Robin is always ready to protect the citizens of Gotham with a grapple hook, six batarangs in different styles, and multiple weapon FX."

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE ROBIN FIGURE FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 32 points of articulation

Three (3) interchangeable head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 16cm tall

Nine (9) interchangeable hands One (1) pair of posing hands (L&R) One (1) pair of relaxed hands (L&R) One (1) pair of batarang holding hands (L&R) One (1) pair of fists (L&R) One (1) spinning sling holding hand (L) (permanently attached)



COSTUME:

Cape with integrated posing wire

Tunic with 'R' insignia

Fitted bodysuit

Wrist gauntlets

Gloves

Utility belt

Boots

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) punch swoosh FX

One (1) punch impact FX

One (1) respirator mask

One (1) pair of handcuffs

One (1) grapple hook with posable wire

Six (6) batarangs

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

Each One:12 Collective Robin: Golden Age Edition figure is packaged in a collector-friendly box, designed with collectors in mind.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!