Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, mezco toyz
DC Comics Robin Boy Wonder One:12 Coming Soon from Mezco Toyz
The infamous sidekick of the Caped Crusader is coming to Mezco Toyz as they debut their latest One:12 Collective DC Comics figure
Article Summary
- Mezco Toyz unveils One:12 Collective Robin: Golden Age Edition figure with intricate detailing.
- Highly articulated 16cm tall figure features three head portraits and nine interchangeable hands.
- Robin's classic costume is complete with an ‘R’ insignia tunic, utility belt, and cape with a wire.
- Includes numerous accessories like batarangs, a grapple hook, FX effects, and a collector-friendly box.
There have been plenty of One:12 Collective Batman releases from Mezco Toyz over the years, well, get ready to add The Boy Wonder! That is right; Dick Grayson has arrived as Robin with a brand new One:12 DC Comics release. Coming to life from the Golden Age of DC Comics, every Caped Crusader needs a Boy Wonder, and this figure is packed with detail and accessories. Robin will come with a fabric outfit and will come with three different heads and eight interchangeable hands. As for accessories, Mezo has included a quarter apple hook, six batarangs, handcuffs, a respirator mask, a swinging sling, and some classic comic book punching effects. We do not see a lot of DC Comics Classic releases lately, so it is nice to bring home an iconic member of the Bat-Family and for $90. Pre-orders for the Robin Golden Age Edition One:12 figure are live right now with an August 2024 release.
DC Comics One:12 Collective Robin: Golden Age Edition
"Swinging into action with his acrobatic prowess, Dick Grayson joins the One:12 Collective lineup as the original Robin! The One:12 Collective Robin: Golden Age Edition wears a tunic with an 'R' insignia over his fitted bodysuit, a utility belt, and a cape with an integrated posing wire, capturing his classic comic book appearance. The Boy Wonder comes complete with three head portraits with varying expressions. As Batman's junior partner in crime-fighting, Robin is always ready to protect the citizens of Gotham with a grapple hook, six batarangs in different styles, and multiple weapon FX."
THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE ROBIN FIGURE FEATURES:
- One:12 Collective body with over 32 points of articulation
- Three (3) interchangeable head portraits
- Hand painted authentic detailing
- Approximately 16cm tall
- Nine (9) interchangeable hands
- One (1) pair of posing hands (L&R)
- One (1) pair of relaxed hands (L&R)
- One (1) pair of batarang holding hands (L&R)
- One (1) pair of fists (L&R)
- One (1) spinning sling holding hand (L) (permanently attached)
COSTUME:
- Cape with integrated posing wire
- Tunic with 'R' insignia
- Fitted bodysuit
- Wrist gauntlets
- Gloves
- Utility belt
- Boots
ACCESSORIES:
- One (1) punch swoosh FX
- One (1) punch impact FX
- One (1) respirator mask
- One (1) pair of handcuffs
- One (1) grapple hook with posable wire
- Six (6) batarangs
- One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo
- One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post
Each One:12 Collective Robin: Golden Age Edition figure is packaged in a collector-friendly box, designed with collectors in mind.