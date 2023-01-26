Bounty Hunter Princess Leia Returns with LEGO's Next Star Wars Set It is time to return to a Galaxy Far, Far Away as LEGO is back with some new Star Wars sets including a helmet replica for Bounty Hunter Leia

LEGO is entering Jabba's Place in disguise as a new Star Wars set has arrived. Releasing as part of LEGO's going helmet replica collection, a new infamous helmet has arrived. Coming to fans from Return of the Jedi, Princess Leia has suited up as the bounty hunter known as Boushh to steal back Han Solo. The Original trilogy helmet will come in at 670 pieces and will stand approximately 6.5" tall. Collectors will get to faithfully build this bitty hunter helmet in great brick built detail with a buildable display base to show it off at any home or office. The only thing that would enhance these replica helmet sets would be a companion mini-figure to go with them. The Star Wars Princess Leia (Boushh) Helmet is priced at $69.99, set for a March 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here. Be sure to check out some of the other recently revealed 2023 Star Wars sets, like Commander Cody and Captain Rex helmets.

Bounty Hunter Boushh Goes Undercover at LEGO

"Pay homage to a legendary character with this LEGO® Star Wars™ Princess Leia (Boushh) Helmet (75351) build-and-display model for adults. Channel your creative Force to recreate the bounty hunter helmet worn by Princess Leia as a disguise to enter Jabba the Hutt's palace in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. A buildable stand with a nameplate completes an admirable centerpiece."

"This collectible set marks the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and is part of a series of LEGO Star Wars build-to-display helmet models. Find step-by-step instructions in the box and on the LEGO Builder app. It began a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away. Now the saga continues in your own home with LEGO Star Wars sets designed for adults. Explore the exciting range to discover a variety of gift ideas to delight Star Wars fans and any passionate LEGO builder."

Be at one with your creative Force – Channel Jedi-like focus to build this detailed LEGO® Star Wars™ 75351 Princess Leia (Boushh) Helmet with a brick-built display stand and printed nameplate

Made for display – Spark memories of the classic Star Wars: Return of the Jedi scene in which Princess Leia disguised herself as bounty hunter Boushh to enter Jabba the Hutt's palace

Build your collection – The release of this collectible set marks the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and is part of a series of LEGO® Star Wars™ build-to-display helmet models

Gift idea – This 670-piece set makes a treat for yourself or a birthday or holiday gift for an adult Star Wars™ fan, keen LEGO® builder or collector of LEGO Star Wars helmets

Compact, buildable model for a big visual impact – This Princess Leia (Boushh) helmet replica measures over 6.5 in. (17 cm) high, 4.5 in. (11 cm) wide and 5.5 in. (14 cm) deep