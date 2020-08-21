LEGO Braille Bricks Launches to Help the Visually Impaired

LEGO has announced that its new Braille Brick is launching in 20 more countries! Originally announced in 2019, LEGO continues its efforts to help blind and visually impaired kids with new and fun ways to discover the world around them. The Braille Bricks are already in 7 countries as we speak and are doing wonders. The LEGO Group and the LEGO Foundation are continuing their good work as they continue to spear the love of LEGO brick to the world so everyone can jump in on the fun. With 90 activities blind and visually impaired children will be able to develop new skills to help then in the future. The Braille Brick kits will only be accessible to professionals associated with schools and education institutes. Check out more on LEGO are their goal here, where parents can learn more about the Brailler Brick, where to get them, and some activities offered. This is a great way to combine the world of collectibles with helping every kid out there achieve their dreams.

"Blind and visually impaired children have hopes and dreams just as sighted children! LEGO® Braille Bricks gives them a unique and playful hands-on tool to learn Braille, which is essential for reaching their goals and aspirations in life. LEGO® Braille Bricks launches in 20 countries! We're so excited about this unique and inclusive tool that can teach and develop different skills among blind, visually impaired and sighted children."

"The LEGO® Braille Bricks concept is a play-based methodology that teaches braille to children who are blind or have a visual impairment. Each brick in the LEGO® Braille Bricks toolkit retains its iconic form, but unlike a regular LEGO® brick, the studs are arranged to correspond to numbers and letters in the Braille alphabet. Each brick shows the printed version of the symbol or letter, allowing sighted and blind children to play and learn together on equal terms. This ingenious combination of features opens up a whole new world of playful learning that teaches children Braille in an enjoyable and tactile environment."

"With thousands of audio books and computer programs on the market today, fewer young people are learning Braille. Yet, individuals with blindness or impaired vision all over the world rely on Braille to work, study and enjoy their daily lives to the fullest. This simplistic but highly practical educational tool will teach a range of skills needed to thrive."