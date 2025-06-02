Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: dc comics, iron studios, superman

Play Fetch with Superman & Krypton with New Iron Studios Statue

Iron Studios is back at it as they debut a new and impressive selection of 1/0 statues like Superman and his dog Krypto

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a 1/10 scale Superman statue inspired by James Gunn’s 2025 Superman film.

The collectible features Superman and his loyal dog Krypto, both in dynamic flight poses.

Meticulous sculpting brings the new Superman suit and Krypto to life with incredible details and accuracy.

The statue comes with a Fortress of Solitude-themed base and is available for pre-order at $229.99.

James Gunn's Superman (2025) marks a fresh cinematic start for the iconic hero and the debut of a new DC Comics Cinematic Universe. The film will seemingly explore the early days of Clark Kent as he balances his Kryptonian heritage and his human upbringing in Smallville. It is exciting to see what this film has in store for DC Comics fans, and Iron Studios is bringing the Man of Steel to life with a new 1/10 Art Scale statue.

Standing 12.2" tall, Superman is getting ready to take flight with a new highly sculpted collectible that features his new suit and is faithfully sculpted by David Corenswet. This statue also features one of the newest additions to the cinematic mythos of Superman as Krypto joins in on the fun. This dynamic duo is ready to bless your growing Superman collection with flowing capes, new cinematic sculpts, and a sleek Fortress of Solitude-themed display base. Iron Studios has Kal-El and Krypto flying onto the scene in Q3 2025, and pre-orders are already live for $229.99.

Superman (2025) & Krypto 1/10 Art Scale Statue

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

