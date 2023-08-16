Posted in: Collectibles, Replica | Tagged: indiana jones, regal robot, replica

Bring Home the Grail Tablet from Indiana Jones with Regal Robot

Step into the world of Indiana Jones as Regal Robot reveals their latest 1:1 replica featuring the Tablet of the Holy Grail

The Holy Grail awaits and Regal Robot is giving Indiana Jones fans the ability to uncover its mystery with a new release. Coming to life from Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade is a brand new 1:1 wall decor replica. Each piece has been hand-painted and features some realistic stone accents, with a dash of aging for a more film-accurate depiction. Jones fans will not want to take their eyes off this bad boy as it comes in at 20" wide and was created using a 3D scan of one of the tablets used in the film. Collectors will not want to miss out on having a piece of the puzzle to acquire the Holy Grail, and adventures can find bring it home for $399.99. Indiana Jones fanatics will be able to find this beauty right here with a Q4 2023 release date. Be sure to check out all of the other Indiana collectibles from Regal Robot to keep that adventure alive.

The Quest for the Grail Arrives a Regal Robot

"In Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade™, American businessman Walter Donovan shows Indiana Jones™ the mysterious Grail Tablet, one of two markers left by the three knights who discovered the Holy Grail. He also gives Indy some more ominous news about his father, setting off an adventure to the Canyon of the Crescent Moon… This large, three-dimensional sculptural wall decor is inspired by the tablet seen in the film. It's an impressive 20" wide, the same size as the original prop, and was developed using a 3D scan of one of the tablets used in the production of the film."

"Each made in the U.S.A. wall decor creation is cast in over 5 pounds of polyurethane resin and then hand-painted in many layers for realistic stone accents and aging. With a truly realistic, ancient finish, it feels like it came right out of the movie! "Choose wisely…" and bring some Indiana Jones adventure and style to your home theater, living room or office!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!