Bring Home the The Office with New Build-A-Bear Workshop Plushes

Everyone loves to hear those three favorite words, Bears, Beats, and Battlestar Galactica. The shenanigans of Dundee-Mifflin have arrived at the Build-A-Bear workshop with some special edition releases. Releasing online only, Dwight Shute and Michael Scott are ready for action with some adorable updated bear plushes. Both outfits will be released as solos as well as full bear release with added accessories to make them the perfect cuddle buddies. From Dwights iconic glasses and Michael's World's Best Boss mug, these bears will be the best pair in town. Whether you want the bundle or snag up the outfits and make your own best friend, Build-A-Bear and The Office fans can find them here.

Bring Home the Shenanigans of The Office with Build-A-Bear

"Dress your furry friend as the world's best boss with this bear-sized Michael Scott costume from "The Office". This suit, tie and name tag will have your bear looking just like the Regional Manager of Dunder Mifflin's Scranton Branch. Make your bear the "World's Best Boss" (even if it's far from the truth) with this cute plush mug wristie inspired by Michael Scott's mug from "The Office". It attaches to your bear's paw to make a great gift or desktop décor item for any fan of the hit series."

"Bears. Beets. Battlestar Galactica. (But mostly bears!) When he's not beet farming at Schrute Farms, Dwight is dressed for a productive day of work at Dunder Mifflin. Happy Hugs Teddy and our Dwight Schrute gifts make must-have gifts or collectibles for any "The Office" fan. Identity theft is not a joke, but Happy Hugs looks super cute dressed as Dwight! Finding the perfect costume for my bear to wear is so hard." False. Choose this fun Dwight Schrute costume to make your bear look just like Dunder Mifflin's Assistant (to the) Regional Manager!