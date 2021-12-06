Bring Mickey and Minnie Mouse Home for the Holidays with Disney

The holidays are just around the corner, and sometimes it is a mystery what to get some of your friends and loved ones. I like to break my holiday guides into themes rather than a Top 10 post, as it can really help narrow down a specific gift idea. This time we are going into the world of Disney with some of the best and coolest Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse collectibles. We gathered up plenty of hit items like the Mickey and Minnie nuiMO plush figures that are posable and have plenty of unique customizing clothes to choose from. One of the biggest Mickey and Minnie collectible fans will want to check out is the LEGO Disney Castle. This unique set can only be found here, or at the Parks with five Disney minifigures, beautifully recreated details, and an iconic design fans will want to build.

We also have picked some unique collectibles with the shopDisney exclusive Minnie Mouse Earbands and the Disney Keys. Each collectible has its own theme that can fit any occasion, collection, and series that fans are passionate about, from Star Wars and Alice in Wonderland to Mulan and even Encanto. All of these are fairly cheap (besides the Disney Castle) and all can be purchased right now here. Be sure to get your orders in now before the holiday shipping issues kick-off, to make sure you have your Mickey and Minnie Mouse collectibles in time for Christmas and New Years. Check out our hot picks below:

Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse NuiMos

"The always in vogue Mickey is set to become a fashion model as this nuiMOs plush. Originating in Japan, nuiMOs are a cute and cuddly new collection of your favorite Disney companions that can be dressed up in a wide range of chic, colorful, and fun outfits to suit your unique personality and taste."

Soft plush construction

Embroidered features

Poseable

Hands have magnets to close hands or hold hands with other plush

Heads can turn

Dress Mickey up with our wide range of Disney nuiMOs outfits, each sold separately*

Mickey's plush clothes are not removable, outfit pieces can be added on top of them

Part of our Disney nuiMOs Collection

Minnie Mouse Smoothie Wooden Blender Play Set





"Your young foodie will enjoy whipping up a delicious smoothie with the help of Minnie and this appetizing set. With a toy blender and a selection of play fruit, it has all the ingredients for a fun time as they imagine themselves creating a variety of healthy drinks. Set Includes: Toy blender, bottle with straw, milk carton, banana, orange, strawberries, toy knife, and ice cubes."

Minnie Mouse Ear Headband (Assortment)

"Your favorite Mouseketeer will be welcomed to the Club wearing our classic headband with soft sequined ears. Minnie's signature satin bow sparkles with iridescent glitter polka dots to complement any pink Minnie costume (sold separately)."

LEGO Disney Castle 71040 – Limited Release

"Step into the grand main hall with its mosaic-tiled floor, suits of armor, wall-mounted shields, grandfather clock, ornate chandelier and golden lamp, then venture through a myriad of beautifully detailed rooms featuring familiar decorative details. Create your own Disney adventures with the five included minifigures: Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, and Tinker Bell, or add characters from your own collection for endless play scenarios."

Disney Keys

Special Edition

Collectible, 3D sculpted key with "D" icon

Themed silhouette teeth

Art is unique to each key like Alice, Cheshire Cat, and the Garden of Live Flowers

Movie logo

Comes in a window display box with themes based on the key

Created especially for the Disney store and shopDisney.com