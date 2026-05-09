Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, masters of the universe

Iron Studios Unveils Masters of the Universe 1/10 Buzz-Off Statue

Iron Studios has just unveiled their latest 1/10 Art Scale statues, including more additions to the Masters of the Universe

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a Masters of the Universe 1/10 Art Scale Buzz-Off statue, giving the heroic bee warrior a realistic upgrade.

The 13.9-inch Masters of the Universe collectible captures Buzz-Off in a dynamic flying pose with detailed armor, wings, and spear.

Buzz-Off joins Iron Studios’ growing MOTU lineup, pairing with heroes like He-Man, She-Ra, and Zodac against classic villains.

Masters of the Universe fans can pre-order the Iron Studios Buzz-Off 1/10 statue now at Sideshow for $255 ahead of June 2027.

Buzz-Off is finally getting the high-end collectible treatment as Iron Studios expands its growing Masters of the Universe 1/10 line. A fierce new statue inspired by Eternia's heroic bee warrior is coming to life and will stand 13.9" tall. Known as the honorable guardian of the Hive Kingdom, Buzz-Off has always stood out in the MOTU universe due to his insect-like armor, wings, and aerial combat skills alongside He-Man. Now, Iron Studios is reimagining this classic character in a new, realistic style, showcasing Buzz-Off in a dynamic battle-ready pose that brings him to life like never before.

Buzz-Off's signature armor, wings, and spear are all faithfully brought to life and in great detail. He is placed flying in the air, and he takes down his latest enemy. This new Masters of the Universe 1/10 statue from Iron Studios is one of many that will look only better when displayed together. Pair Buzz-Off with He-Man, She-Ra, and Zodac, as they take on iconic villains like Tri-Klops, Skeletor, and Kobra Khan. Pre-orders for the 1/10 Buzz-Off are already live on Sideshow Collectibles for $255 with a June 2027 release date.

Iron Studios 1/10 Masters of the Universe – Buzz Off

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!