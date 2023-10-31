Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, marvel, spider-man

Step Into the Spider-Verse with Spider-Shot Marvel Legends Figure

Get ready for some new webslinging adventures as Hasbro has revealed new comic inspired Spider-Man Legends figure

Article Summary New Marvel Legends figure of Spider Shot inspired by What If? Spider-Man Vs Wolverine #1 comic.

Figure comes with swappable fists, wrist blasters and retails for $24.99 with a May 2024 release date.

Spider Shot is fully articulated with over 20 points of movement for dynamic posing.

Collectors can find more Spider-Man inspired Marvel Legends Series figures to build a Marvel Comics Multiverse.

The Spider-Verse awaits as Hasbro is back with even more Marvel Legends figures with more variants of Spider-Man. This new spider comes to life from the Marvel Comics issue What If? Spider-Man Vs Wolverine #1 from 2008. This showed a different path for Spidey after his encounter with Wolverine in Russia. After the death of an innocent, the Spider takes up the role of an Assassin, leaving Mary Jane and his old life behind and willing to kill. Assassin Spider-Man is back as Hasbro reveals another Marvel Comics inspired figure. Getting his own Retro Marvel Legends card back, Assassin Spider-Man (renamed Spider Shot) is ready for action and to join Superior Spider's army to take on the Inheritors. Spider Shot will come with a pair of swappable fists and wrist blasters, giving him an advantage in battle. Assassin Spider-Man is priced at $24.99, he is set for a May 2024 release, and pre-orders are already live right here. Be on the lookout for more Spider-Verse figures like Scarlet Spider and the Last Stand Spider.

Marvel Legends Series Spider-Shot

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Spider-Shot figure! This collectible figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's What If? Spider-Man vs Wolverine comic. 6-inch scale Marvel figures are fully articulated with poseable head, arms, and legs. Marvel action figure set comes with 6 accessories, including alternate hands and blast effects. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6 inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine Spider-Man comics-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures."

Includes figure and 6 accessories.

COMICS-INSPIRED SPIDER-SHOT: This collectible Spider-Shot action figure is inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel's What If? Spider-Man vs Wolverine comic book

PREMIUM DESIGN AND DECO: Fans and collectors can display premium Marvel 6 inch action figures (15 cm) with comics-inspired design and deco in their collection

MARVEL COMICS-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This officially licensed Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure comes with 6 accessories, including alternate hands and blast effects

RETRO-STYLE BLISTER CARD: Display this Marvel Legends Spider-Shot figure on your shelf with collectible packaging featuring comics character art

DISPLAY-WORTHY ARTICULATION: Collectible action figure features over 20 points of articulation with fully poseable head, arms, and legs for dynamic poses on your shelf

BUILD A MULTIVERSE OF MARVEL COLLECTIBLES: Look for more Spider-Man -inspired Marvel Legends Series figures to build your own Marvel Comics Multiverse (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

