Bring On The Storm with PCS's New Marvel's Future Revolution Statue

The power of the Amazon Goddess Storm comes to life with a brand new 1:3 scale statue from PCS from Marvel’s Future Revolution

An Omega Level Mutant has appeared as PCS unveiled their latest Marvel video game statue. The X-Men known as Storm is bringing the thunder and lightning with her with this impressive 1:3 scale statue. Coming in at 27.5" tall, Storm's designs are inspired by her appearance in Marvel's Future Revolution, capturing her Goddess beauty like never before. The elegant white, silver, and gold elements capture her storm perfectly and even sparks things up with some electric elements. She is placed on a golden pedestal that PCS has sculpted scenes from the hit mobile game. Marvel and X-Men fans don't need to know the game to fall in love with this statue, but she is not cheap and comes in at $1,180. Pre-orders are payment plans are available right here with a May 2024 release, and add other Marvel video game statues to your collection from PCS, like Marvel's Midnight Suns Blade.

Face the Fury of Storm with PCS and Marvel

"Stand down… or face my fury!" Premium Collectibles Studio presents the Storm 1:3 Scale Museum Statue, bringing a truly electrifying presence to the world of Marvel collectibles. Inspired by her depiction in Marvel's Future Revolution, Storm's white suit features leather-like detail and mesh accents contrasted with striking metallic gold trim. Storm demonstrates her power to wield the fury of the sky as she conjures lightning within her hands."

"A Goddess among mortals, Storm's divine likeness is recreated with extraordinary depth for this fully sculpted figure. At 27.5 inches tall, Storm stands atop a regal pedestal base adorned with reliefs of scenes from the hit mobile game. A detailed portrait displays Ororo Munroe's piercing blue gaze and commanding demeanor while her striking white hair flows around her, evoking Storm's mystifying allure. Her regal crown and familial jewel top off her distinguished look in this heavenly collectible statue. Add one of the most powerful mutants on the planet to your team today with the Storm 1:3 Museum Statue!"

