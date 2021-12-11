Bugs Buggy Becomes Batman with Iron Studios New Space Jam Statue

Space Jam: A New Legacy was not the best sequel to the hit Looney Tunes basketball film, but it did have its moments. However, the introduction of the Warnerverse was pretty fun with a lot of Looney Tunes crossovers. One of them was a visit to the world of DC Comics with Bugs Bunny taking on the appearance of Batman. This depiction of Batman now returns as Iron Studios reveals their new Space Jam: A New Legacy 1/10 Art Scale Statue. Bugs Bunny is shown in his new Dark Knight outfit with his hilariously equipped carrot grappling hook. Standing 7.4", the Bugs Bunny Batman Space Jam: A New Legacy Art Scale 1/10 Statue is priced at $109.99. He is set to save Gotham in Q3 2022, and pre-orders are live and located right here.

"With narrowed, expressive eyes and his striking ironic smile, the world\'s most famous rabbit takes on the role of the sullen defender hero of Gotham City, wielding his carrot harpoon gun. In this way, Iron Studios presents its "Bugs Bunny Batman – Space Jam: A New Legacy – Art Scale 1/10" statue, featuring the cunning, daring, and mocking cartoon bunny and Warner Brothers mascot, dressed as Batman just like in the movie Space Jam: A New Legacy."

"Already available for Pre-Order, Iron Studios\' statue of the pop culture superstar who always asks "What's up, Doc?" is a perfect match for his best friend, and sometimes rival, "Duffy Duck Superman – Space Jam: A New Legacy – Art Scale 1/10", and also already available for Pre-Order. Check out Iron Studios\' other Space Jam: A New Legacy statues on its social media and YouTube channel and wait for a lot more news, but "Th-th-th-that's all folks!"

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 7.4 in (H) x 4.7 in (W) x 4.7 in (D)

Product Weight: 0.8 lbs

Release schedule: Third quarter of 2022