Build the BMW M 1000 RR Motorcycle with New LEGO Technic Sets

Rev your engines and take to the streets as LEGO Technic is back with another impressive vehicle set. This time, the BMW M 1000 RR motorcycle comes to life with this impressive 1,920 piece set. The 1:5 scale replica captures the BMW bike with authentic details that even move just like the real thing. From a functional 3-speed gearbox to chain transmission and inline 4-piston engine, this bike is a great way to build this bike for a fraction of the real thing. Two display stands will be included, with the big measuring 17" wide, 10" high, and 6" wide. BMW M 1000 RR fans and collectors will have a blast building this beauty and it will be a necessary addition to any bike collection. The LEGO Technic BMW M 1000 RR Set is priced at $229.99, with pre-orders set to release on January 1, 2022. Pre-orders are not live, but collectors will be to find the bike right here once it finally goes live.

"Developed in sports racing and perfected for the road, the BMW M 1000 RR has captured the hearts of motorsport and motorcycle fans. Now you can enjoy a mindful build crafting your own LEGO® Technic™ model version (42130) of the ultimate motorcycle. Immerse yourself in the wealth of details packed into this impressive model motorcycle. The 1:5 scale is a first for the LEGO Technic universe. With authentic features, the model looks and moves just like the real thing. Explore the functional 3-speed (+ neutral) gearbox, steering, front and rear suspension, chain transmission and inline 4-piston engine. With iconic BMW branding, this motorcycle model looks so stylish on show and comes with 2 display stands."

A building set for adults – Start your creative engine with this rewarding build. The LEGO® Technic™ BMW M 1000 RR (42130) model kit is the perfect set for adults looking for a hands-on project

Packed with features – Explore the authentic details in this 1:5 scale model, including the 3-speed (+ neutral) gearbox, steering, front and rear suspension, chain transmission and 4-piston engine

Stylish good looks – Admire the red, white and blue color scheme and iconic BMW branding. From the tires to the windshield, no detail has been overlooked in this model version

Stunning BMW gift – Any motorcycle lover would love to receive this impressive model kit. Designed especially for adults, it offers an immersive project with a stylish display piece to enjoy

1:5 scale – This premium model (dimensions don't include display stand) measures over 10 in. (27 cm) high, 17 in. (45 cm) long and 6 in. (17 cm) wide