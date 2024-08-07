Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: Fallout, mattel

MEGA Fallout T-60 Power Armor Collection Revealed by Mattel

Return to the Wasteland with your own Power Armor army as Mattel has unveiled a new MEGA Fallout set featuring the T-60 armor

Article Summary Mattel unveils new MEGA Fallout T-60 Power Armor Collection featuring 5 unique suits from Fallout 4.

Collection includes Vault-Tec, Rusted, Brotherhood of Steel Paladin, Hot Rod Flames, and Military designs.

Set comes with accessories like Nuka Cola, Fat Man, Sugar Bombs, and it is packaged in a Vault-Tec crate.

Available for pre-order on Amazon, this Fallout T-60 Power Armor Collection releases in November for $29.99.

It has been quite some time since Fallout fans had their fix for the legendary Bethesda game series. The Amazon Prime Fallout series has come and gone, and fans want more! While a new series is arriving in the future and is currently updated for Fallout 76, fans need more. Well, it appears that Mattel is now stepping into the Wasteland as they unveil their new MEGA T-60 Power Armor Collection. Mattel has brought hit video games to the MEGA line before with Call of Duty, Halo, and now Fallout.

This Power Armor Collection brings 5 legendary suits of armor to life from the fourth installment, and they are all featured in a Vault-Tec crate. As for the Power Armor, fans will be able to display the Vault-Tec, Rusted, Brotherhood of Steel Paladin, Hot Rod Flames, and Military designs. They are all placed in a bailable rack and come with themed accessories like Sugar Bombs, a Fat Man, and a Nuke Cola. Fallout collectors can bring home this Vault-Tec creation in November for $29.99, and pre-orders are live on Amazon.

Fallout T-60 Power Armor Collection

"You collected T60 Power Armor in-game. Now you can build them yourself. Discover 5 distinct Power Armor figures with paint jobs recreated from Fallout 4, including the Vault Tech and Brotherhood of Steel Paladin. Each figure comes with a matching accessory for multiple posing options. This Amazon exclusive building set comes packaged in a Vault Tec crate-inspired box for storage or to decorate your space."

Collect the Power: Collection of 5 poseable T60 Power Armor figures based on hit game Fallout 4

Familiar Paint Jobs: Set includes Vault Tec, Hot Rod Flames, Brotherhood of Steel Paladin, Military, and Rusted paint jobs

Accessorize Your Armor: Figures each come with an accessory, including Nuka Cola dark and a Hot Rodder magazine

Built for Fans: Authentically detailed character figure, all packaged in crate-inspired box from Fallout 4

Display with Pride: This showstopping set is ideal for collectors, built to shine on your shelf

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!