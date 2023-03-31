Build Up Your Dungeons & Dragons NECA Collection with Zarak While new Dungeons & Dragons adventures await on the big screen, relive classic quests and characters with new NECA figures

Even more, Dungeons & Dragons collectibles are on the way from NECA's D&D Ultimates line. We have already seen quite a few figures arrive for this line with Warduke, Grimsword, and more recent additions like Strongheart. The latest addition is the deadly pint-pint villain Zarak the Half-Orc Assassin. This character was created for the Official Advanced Dungeons & Dragons action figure line back in the late 70s. NECA has brought him back to life with a brand new and updated sculpt and design. This assassin will be loaded up with all the right tools of the trade with a sword, daggers with sheaths, potions, grappling hook, hands, and swappable heads. While Dungeons & Dragons Zarak might be Half-Orc, he acts full orc and will be a deadly addition to any D&D collection. The NECA Dungeons & Dragons Ultimate Zarak is priced at $42.99; he is set for September 2023 release and can be found here.

Bring Home the Dungeons & Dragons Assassin NECA Zarak

"Dungeons & Dragons – 7" Scale Action Figure – Ultimate Zarak – NECA has taken inspiration from the classic Dungeons & Dragons action figure releases and reinterpreted them for the modern collector's market, taking advantage of all of today's advances in technology and tooling to create this Ultimate action figure! What evil assassin Zarak lacks in conscience he makes up for in accessories! The figure is packed with an assassin's tools of trade, including sword, daggers that fit into sheaths on his belt, potion bottle, grappling hook with rope, and interchangeable heads and hands."

Features

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the hit D&D game

Highly detailed

Fully articulated

Great addition to any mythical collection

Contents

Zarak figure

Alternate head

Five Alternate hands

Sword

Two Daggers

Potion bottle

Grappling hook with rope