Build Up Your Star Wars Death Troopers Army with New Hasbro Multi-Pack

Hasbro has started to listen to fans about releasing more army building figure sets. The Marvel Legends line has succeeded with these with Skulls, AIM, HYDRA, Hellfire Club, and SHIELD Agents. Hasbro has started to expand this to their Star Wars line, but for their 3.75" The Vintage Collection line. Each pack comes with four figures with the right amount of weapons to please army building collectors out there. Two sets have already been released with Stormtroopers and Rebel Soldiers, and a new one is on the way.

Coming out of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and The Mandalorian, the Death Troopers are putting boots on the ground with this new set. This sweet multi-pack features one Captain and three Troopers that will be perfect for the Navarro Cantina playset and so much more. Blasters and pistols are included, and that iconic black shine deco returns, which only adds to the fear when any Rebel comes in contact with this squad. This pack will be a Hasbro Pulse exclusive and will be priced at $44.99 with the set releasing in Fall 2022, and pre-orders will be live here at 1 PM EST tomorrow (4/7).

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH IMPERIAL DEATH TROOPER 4-PACK – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $44.99/Available: Fall 2022). STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH scale classic figures and vehicles feature original vintage-inspired packaging and Kenner branding. This STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH IMPERIAL DEATH TROOPER 4-PACK is inspired by the characters in STAR WARS entertainment.

Elite Imperial soldiers, death troopers wear specialized stormtrooper armor with a dark, ominous gleam. They serve as bodyguards and enforcers for Imperial figureheads. Highly poseable with realistic detail, this 3.75-inch-scale figures can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes 4 Imperial Death Trooper figures including 1 captain and 6 accessories. Available for pre-order 4/7 at 1PM ET exclusively at HasbroPulse.com."