Build Your Own 101 Dalmatians Puppy with LEGO's New Disney Set

Get ready to buy 101 of LEGO’s newest sets as collectors can build their very own 101 Dalmatians puppy in just 1,722 pieces

Fully poseable Dalmatian model features moveable head, tail, and can sit, stand, or lie down

Customize your favorite puppy—build Patch, Penny, Rolly, Lucky, or any Dalmatian character

Pre-order the 101 Dalmatians LEGO set now for $149.99 with a release in June 2025

101 Dalmatians is a classic animated Disney film that arrived on screens all the way back in 1961. Based on the novel by Dodie Smith, the movie follows two dalmatians, Pongo and Perdita, and their owners. After the villainous Cruella de Vil kidnaps their puppies, they embark on a mission to find them and bring home more than expected. By the end of the story, Pongo and Perdita become the parents of 101 Dalmatians, and now collectors can build all 101 with LEGO's newest Disney set. Coming in at 1,722 pieces, Disney fans can build one of the Dalmatian puppies, and it will stand at 8.5" tall.

Each brick-built puppy will be fully articulated and will have a movable head, movable tail, and Ian can be placed in standing, sitting, or lying down positions. To make things better, fans can even create their favorite 101 Dalmatians puppy as a variety of customization options are featured. Build Patch, Penny, Rolly, Pepper, Lucky, or even the lovable Freckles with this set, or buy 101 sets to create the entire litter. Disney fans can pre-order the new 101 Dalmatians set right now on LEGO for $149.99 and a June 2025 release.

LEGO Disney – 101 Dalmatians Puppy

"Embrace your love of puppies with this 101 Dalmatians Puppy (43269) LEGO® ǀ Disney building set. Celebrate a classic Disney hit and customize your puppy to create your own unique LEGO Dalmatian, then pose it in your home or office. You could create Patch, Penny, Rolly, Pepper, Lucky or Freckles, or any other pup you like!"

"This collectible LEGO ǀ Disney building set for adult fans of Disney's 101 Dalmatians makes a cute display and is a nostalgic gift-giving idea for anniversaries or holidays.It can be built alongside the Lucky & Penny 101 Dalmatians Puppies companion construction set (sold separately) to share the experience with a younger fan. Indulge yourself with a buildable set that uses advanced building techniques and fosters creative joy as you click the last piece into place. Building set contains 1,722 pieces."

