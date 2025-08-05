Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, nintendo

Build Your Very Own Game Boy with LEGO's Newest Nintendo Set

Build a piece of gaming history with LEGO as they unveiled their new Game Boy set that features cartridges and so much more

Article Summary LEGO unveils a buildable Game Boy set with 421 pieces, near 1:1 scale, and authentic buttons.

Features swappable lenticular screens showing start-up or in-game displays for added nostalgia.

Includes two buildable Game Paks: The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening and Super Mario Land.

Expected release date is October 1, 2025 for $59.99; perfect for Nintendo and Game Boy fans.

Get ready to travel back in time, gamers, as LEGO has just revealed the ultimate retro flex: a buildable Game Boy! That is right, this nostalgic stunner clocks in at 421 pieces and recreates the iconic handheld almost 1:1 in size. It's got everything you would expect with a clickable D-pad, A & B buttons, +Control Pad, and a Start & Select. The fun does not end there, as LEGO even included swappable lenticular screens, allowing fans to display this set with a start-up menu or game screen. Even two buildable Game Paks are included with The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening and Super Mario Land, which can both slide right into the back of the Game Boy.

This set will pair perfectly with any of LEGO's other impressive Nintendo sets, like the Legend of Zelda Tree, Mario Kart, or the interactive Super Mario World featuring Mario and Yoshi. The whole set will measure 5.5" tall, 3.5" wide, and 1" deep, and does not have lights nd sounds, but it's a fully brick-built replica of the legendary Nintendo game system. Pre-orders to rebuild some nostalgia are not live just yet, but the set is expected to arrive on October 1, 2025, for $59.99.

LEGO Captures Brick Built Nintendo Nostalgia with New Game Boy Set

"Recapture the excitement you felt when you first played on the Game Boy™ with this LEGO® model building kit for adults (72046). A fantastic gift for fans of Nintendo® video games, the collectible set features a near 1:1 scale brick-built replica of the original Game Boy handheld game system from Nintendo. Press the +Control Pad, A and B Buttons, and SELECT and START, just like on the real system. And the model has other iconic Game Boy details, including the contrast adjustment and volume dial and the Game Pak slot."

"Customize your display with interchangeable, brick-built The Legend of Zelda™: Link's Awakening or Super Mario Land™ Game Boy Game Paks and corresponding lenticular screens (or a Nintendo start screen). Place your creation on the buildable display stand to complete a nostalgic display."

