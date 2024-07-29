Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Bumblebee Arrives with New Figure from Transformers: Reactivate

Step into the massive and converting world of Transformers as new releases have been unveiled by Hasbro during San Diego Comic Con

Article Summary Hasbro revealed new Transformers: Reactivate game during San Diego Comic Con.

Transformers: Reactivate is a post-apocalyptic online action game for 1-4 players by Splash Damage.

New Studio Series Bumblebee figure inspired by the game, converts to dune buggy in 20 steps.

Pre-orders for Bumblebee figure start July 30, priced at $24.99, available Fall 2024.

A new upcoming Transformers video game is on the way that is taking quite some time to come out. Transformers: Reactivate takes fans into a post-apocalyptic Earth that has been overrun by a mysterious new threat, and we have already lost. The game will feature beloved Transformers characters who have been reactivated to fight this new enemy and help reclaim the planet. Reactivate only has a single game trailer out there, but it will be a 1-4-player online action game that is still being developed by Splash Damage for PC and consoles. In celebration of the game's release, Hasbro has unveiled a new Studio Series figure featuring a Bumblebee figure inspired by the Transformers: Reactivate game.

Bumblebee is an essential member of any Autobot team, whether it's the past, present, or future, and this new release will come in at 4.5" tall and will convert into a dune buggy mode in just 20 steps. A new metallic battle damage deco will be featured for this Autobot, along with two bolsters to help him take down this new mysterious threat. Pre-orders for the Gamer Edition Reactivate Bumblebee are set to arrive online, including Hasbro Pulse, on July 30 at 1 PM for $24.99 with a Fall 2024 release.

Transformers: Reactivate Gamer Edition Bumblebee

"(HASBRO | Ages 8 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 | Available: Fall 2024). Bring the post-apocalyptic action of TRANSFORMERS: REACTIVATE into your collection with the TRANSFORMERS: Reactivate Gamer Edition Bumblebee action figure! Inspired by the TRANSFORMERS: REACTIVATE video game, this 4.5-inch action figure converts from robot to dune buggy mode in 20 steps. When a new threat to humanity arrives, Earth's last hope is the Autobots. TRANSFORMERS: REACTIVATE is a multiplayer online action game, developed by Splash Damage (video game sold separately). Available for preorder on July 30th at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!