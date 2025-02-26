Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, transformers

Bumblebee Joins LEGO's Brick Headz Series with New Transformers Set

Get ready to Roll Out with LEGO as they have unveiled a new set of Brick Headz figures bringing iconic Transformers to life

Article Summary LEGO's Brick Headz line welcomes Bumblebee, celebrating this iconic Transformer in a new collectible set.

With 253 pieces, the Bumblebee set showcases robot and vehicle modes for Transformer fans to enjoy.

Standing at 3” tall, Bumblebee's details echo the beloved character’s look from animated Transformers classics.

Set for release on March 1, 2025, this $19.99 set is perfect for collectors and fans aged 10 and up.

Bumblebee is one of the most beloved Autobots in the Transformers universe! This little brave yellow scout is known for his speed, agility, and unwavering loyalty to Optimus Prime. Despite his smaller size, Bumblebee has proven time and time again that size matters not and courage will beat strength every time. It appears that Bumblebee has returned to LEGO with a new Transformers Brick Headz set that features 253 pieces. Coming in at 3" tall, this adorable little Transformers set features both vehicle and robot modes of the iconic Autobot. All of the details you know and love about this Scout are nicely featured in Brick Head form, and yes, the tires do spin in car mode. Inspired by his classic Transformed animated appearances, this is a nice bite size collectible that LEGO has crafted here. The LEGO BrickHeadz Bumblebee Robot & Vehicle set is priced at $19.99, and it is set for a March 1, 2025 release.

LEGO Transformers: Bumblebee Robot & Vehicle

"This pair of collectible LEGO® BrickHeadz™ action figures makes a great building kit gift for kids aged 10 and up and fans of the Transformers movies and cartoons. The Bumblebee robot figure and the kids' vehicle toy version both have fun details and decorated elements. The Transformers car display model has spinning wheels and can be removed from the base for play. Each figure stands on a sturdy baseplate, making this LEGO BrickHeadz Bumblebee Robot & Vehicle (40804) set ideal as room decor."

2 BrickHeadz™ building kit models – Both figures feature lots of decorated elements, and there are spinning wheels on the Transformers toy vehicle display version for added play opportunities

Measurements – This 253-piece set includes a Bumblebee figure that stands over 3 in. (8 cm) tall and a kids' toy LEGO® car that measures over 2.5 in. (7 cm) long

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!