Barbie Reveals Masters of the Universe Princess of Power She-Ra

Barbie is entering into Eternia with a new Masters of the Universe Doll as She-Ra the Princess of Power comes to life

Article Summary Barbie unveils a Masters of the Universe She-Ra doll celebrating 40 years of Princess of Power legend.

Blending classic Barbie style with She-Ra's iconic white dress, sword, and superhero body articulation.

Official release on June 18, 2025, exclusively through Mattel Creations for $55 with collector packaging.

She-Ra stands as He-Man’s twin sister, capturing her strength, beauty, and battle-ready fashion sense.

Mattel wields the power with a tribute to the 1980s with their new Barbie Masters of the Universe Princess of Power She-Ra doll! Blending the glam of Barbie with the might of Eternia's iconic heroine, this 2025 release celebrates her 40th anniversary. She-Ra is featured in a signature white dress with a flowing red cape, golden boots, and the Sword of Protection. With rooted blonde hair and that classic Barbie fierce articulation, she's both battle-ready and fashion-forward. She-Ra was originally created as He-Man's twin sister in the Princess of Power series.

Sadly, she was kidnapped as a child, serving the Horde for years, only to find out it was the Horde who kidnapped her. She now fights against them, and Mattel has captured her elegance, beauty, and strength with this sleek Masters of the Universe release. She-Ra, the Princess of Power, will come in a window box and will be released on Mattel Creations for $55. She will be available for purchase on June 18, 2025, at 12 PM EST through Mattel Creations. She has the Power!

Barbie x Masters of the Universe: Princess of Power She-Ra

"The Barbie universe just got a lot more heroic. The legendary She-Ra, Princess of Power, celebrates her 40th anniversary this year with a unique tribute: her first appearance as a Barbie doll. She-Ra is larger than life, dressed to defend Eternia against the villainous Horde in her signature satiny white dress, golden boots, winged headpiece, and flowing red cape, armed with her Sword of Protection."

Barbie® Masters of the Universe™ Princess of Power® She-Ra™ Doll

Doll Designer: Bill Greening

Packaging Designer: Priscila Bara

Label: Gold

Face Sculpt: Lina Body

Body Type: Superhero

Include Certificate of Authenticity

Doll cannot stand alone. Doll stand included. Colors and decorations may vary.

