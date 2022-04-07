Call of Duty B-15 Flight Jacket Gets Physical and Digital Release

Move over NFTs, Activision is truly bridging the gap with digital and real world collectibles as they announce their new Alpha Industries partnership. Coming to us from Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone, a special B-15 Flight Jacket is on the way! To make this limited edition jacket stand out from others, this piece comes with a companion in-game DLC with the Flyboy Bundle. Call of Duty Gamers can now share the fight online and then hit the real world in style with an exact replica of the jacket as seen in the game. It is collectibles like this that really stand out and makes it something quite personal, especially when you are a dedicated Call of Duty gamer.

Alpha Industries put a lot of detail into this jacket with an authentic B-15 bomber jacket worn by pilots from back in the day. It is the little details that make this Flight Jacket shine like the inside lining features a printing of the Caldera Pacific Map straight out of Call of Duty: Warzone. Whether you need to enhance your gameplay or just showcase the history of a Fly Activision has you covered. Coming in at $300, this Activision x Alpha Industries Call of Duty B-15 Flight Jacket is able purchased here in sizes between XS – 3XL.

"Activision and contemporary fashion leader Alpha Industries are proud to announce the launch of a unique physical and in-game product collaboration with Call of Duty the new limited-edition Alpha Industries B-15 Flight Jacket! Revealed during last fall's Call of Duty: Vanguard launch event, the much-anticipated and limited-edition B-15 Flight Jacket is now officially available to purchase for fans in celebration of COD: Vanguard and COD: Warzone's Season 2.5 mid-season update and Free Trial for players."

"Alpha Industries has teamed up with Call of Duty to create an exclusive, limited-edition B-15 Flight Jacket based on Call of Duty: Vanguard. The jacket features the all new "Caldera" map on the inside lining. The back of the jacket features a "No Guts, No Glory" print on the back, and a Vanguard "Task Force" patch on the front chest. This jacket is a slim-fit version of the original B-15 Flight Jacket style, which was the first nylon flight jacket worn by the U.S. Air Force and Navy pilots beginning in the 1940s."

FEATURES

Unisex style

Alpha embroidery across chest

Alpha paper label near bottom hem

"No Guts, No Glory" back print

Alpha X COD Vanguard sleeve ribbon

Vanguard Task Force embroidered patch on wearers right sleeve

"Top Secret Map" on inside of jacket

Removeable faux-mouton collar

Ottoman knit cuffs *With the purchase of the Call of Duty X Alpha B-15 Flight Jacket, you will also receive a code for an in-game "Flyboy Bundle". This code will be sent via email after your purchase has been processed.