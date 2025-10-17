Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: image comics, McFarlane Toys, spawn

Call of Duty Burned Spawn Autograph Series Unveiled by McFarlane

Step into the world of Spawn with McFarlane Toys as they debut a brand new set of action figures capturing his legacy over the years

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils Burned Spawn Autograph Series Gold Label, inspired by Call of Duty’s iconic crossover.

Limited-edition figure features detailed design, three weapons, fabric cape, and Ultra Articulation for posing.

Collectors receive a signed art card by Spawn creator Todd McFarlane, exclusive to the McFarlane Toys Store.

Burned Spawn joins a line of collectible figures from Spawn’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone skins.

In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone Season 6: The Haunting (2023), the legendary Image Comics anti‑hero Spawn, created by Todd McFarlane, joined the game. Players can immediately unlock Al Simmons, Spawn's human identity, upon purchasing the Battle Pass, and as they progress to Tier 100, they gain access to the full comic‑book version of Spawn himself. The crossover adds several variant skins to the game as well, based on Spawn characters and villains, including Burned Spawn, Creepy Clown, Violator, Nikto Spawn, and more, to enhance the Halloween-themed season.

McFarlane Toys has been bringing some of these designs to life, and now the Burned Spawn is back and going commando with a new Autographed Gold Label release. Debuting as a McFarlane Toys Store exclusive, collectors can bring home this limited-edition figure with intricate detail right off the Call of Duty screen. He will feature three guns to mow down the battlefield and a special art card featuring the autograph of Toddfather himself. Pre-orders are already live on the McFarlane Toys Store for $49.99 with a November 2025 release date.

Call of Duty Burned Spawn Autograph Series Gold Label

"Born in Detroit, Michigan, Al Simmons grew up to become a skilled assassin and military intelligence officer who was then betrayed by his former colleagues and murdered during a mission. Sent to Hell for his work as an assassin, he made a deal with the devil to return to Earth as none other than Spawn."

Product Features:

Included collectible art card SIGNED by Todd McFarlane

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE 2

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Accessories include 3 weapons, fabric cape and figure base

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ SPAWN™ figures

