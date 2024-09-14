Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, Secret Wars

Captain America Returns to Secret Wars with New Secret Wars Figure

Battleworld awaits as Hasbro is celebrating the 40th anniversary of Secret Wars with an impressive set of new 6” action figures

Article Summary Captain America joins Hasbro's 40th anniversary of Marvel Comics Secret Wars with a new 6-inch action figure.

Figure features a shattered shield, two head sculpts, and a lenticular shield from the classic 80s line.

Retro-inspired packaging and accessories, plus an alternate head, hands, and collectible cardback packaging.

Pre-orders are live for the $24.99 figure, set for Winter 2024 release, with over 80 years of Marvel history.

Captain America has been summoned to Battleworld as Hasbro celebrates the 40th anniversary of Marvel Comics Secret Wars. This new line of figures pays homage to the classic line of figures from the 80s with some fun retro-inspired accessories as well as some updated additions. Leading the fight against some of Marvel's biggest bads is Captain America, who has had a deadly confrontation with Doctor Doom. With the power of The Beyonder in his hand, he shattered Cap's iconic shield but not his spirit and would soon find out what an angry Steven Rogers can do. This figure pulls Cap right off the pages of Marvel Comics, with a brightly colored suit, two head sculpts, and a shattered shield. Hasbro even included that sweet lenticular shield from the classic 80s figure with each release, as well as retro-inspired packaging. The Secret Wars Captain America Marvel Legends is priced at $24.99, he is set for a Winter 2024 release, and pre-orders are already live.

Marvel Legends Series – Secret Wars Captain America

"When the Avengers, the X-Men, and the Fantastic Four are transported to a strange planet, Captain America is chosen to take the lead in fighting the ultimate war. Inspired by Captain America's appearance in the epic 1980s Secret Wars storyline, this 6-inch action figure features multiple points of articulation and poseable head, arms, and legs. Comes with Captain America shield fragments, as well as a set of alternate hands and an alternate head — plus a "secret" shield based on the original figure releases. Features collectible cardback packaging with retro-inspired design and comic character art celebrating the 40th anniversary of Secret Wars."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With Marvel Legends, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!