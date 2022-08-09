Captain America Suits Up with New Endgame Figure from Hot Toys

Ever since Captain America: The Winter Soldier, I have loved Cap's Stealth Suit; it was something more modern and sleek. It was nice to see it return in Civil War as well as Avengers: Endgame, and it looks like it is coming back to Hot Toys. Releasing exclusively with Hot Toys, the Stealth Suit Captain America is here, coming in at 12" tall and featuring 30 points of articulation. Hot Toys did include both masked and unmasked head sculpts, which is a major plus, as well as a nice set of themed accessories. Of course, his iconic shield will be included as well as a de-powered Infinity Gauntlet, a Peggy Carter photo, and some swappable hands. If you need a Captain America for your MCU collection, then this is the one you want. It is unclear when pre-orders will arrive, but I assume they will be found right here, exclusive with Hot Toys distributor Sideshow Collectibles.

"This is gonna work, Steve. – Black Widow. Despite its limited screen time in MCU movies, Captain America's navy blue Stealth suit has always been a fan-favorite costume. Steve Rogers has first worn the suit during a mission to rescue hostages with Black Widow in Captain America: Civil War, and the iconic costume has made a return in Avengers: Endgame when the surviving Avengers confront Thanos in his garden at the beginning of the movie. Today, Hot Toys is delighted to introduce a new 1/6th scale collectible figure that recreates Captain America in Stealth Suit from Avengers: Endgame as a Hot Toys Exclusive item. Available only in selected markets."

"Masterfully crafted based on the screen appearance of Chris Evans as Captain America/Steve Rogers from Avengers: Endgame, the figure features a newly painted interchangeable Steve Rogers head sculpt, a helmeted head sculpt with interchangeable lower faces; a muscular body which naturally portray Captain America's muscularly toned body; Stealth Suit displays impressive details; highly detailed weapons and accessories including Cap's iconic shield, damaged Infinity Gauntlet, and a movie-themed figure stand. Expand your epic collection with the Captain America (Stealth Suit) figure!"

The 1/6th scale Captain America (Stealth Suit) Collectible Figure specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Chris Evans as Captain America/Steve Rogers wearing Team Suit in Avengers: Endgame

One (1) newly painted Steve Rogers head sculpt

One (1) Captain America helmeted head sculpt with three (3) interchangeable lower part of faces capturing Chris Evans's facial expressions

Movie-accurate facial expression with detailed wrinkles and skin texture

Body with over 30 points of articulations which naturally portray Captain America's muscular body in the film

Approximately 31 cm tall

Five (5) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including: One (1) pair of fists One (1) pair of shield holding hands One (1) gesture left hand

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) dark blue embossed patterned Stealth Suit with silver star emblem and stripes on chest

One (1) pair of dark blue colored embossed patterned pants with pouches, knee pad, and red trims

One (1) brown colored back shield holder and body strap

One (1) brown colored belt with pouches

One (1) pair of black colored boots with brown straps

Weapons:

One (1) circular red and blue Captain America shield with silver star emblem

Accessories:

One (1) battle damaged Infinity Gauntlet

A themed figure stand with movie logo and character name