Captain America Suits Up with New LEGO Marvel Construction Figure

Get ready to clear up some space on your shelves as LEGO has debuted some brand new sets like a new Captain America

Create and build your very own star-spangled adventures with LEGO's new Marvel Studios Captain America Construction Figure. Coming in at 310 pieces, Steve Rogers is ready for action with a brand new buildable figure that stands 9.5" tall. His designs are based on his appearances in the MCU and will feature fully articulated elements with moveable arms, legs, and head. Captain America will come with this signature shield that can attach to his back and hands. These new construction figures are nothing new at LEGO but have always been something unique and fun for kids and adults. New Captain America adventures await with this set, which is priced at $32.99 with an August 2023 release date seen here. Be on the lookout for other Marvel figure sets like Spider-Man, Venom, Iron Man, and more are on the way, so stay tuned.

LEGO Marvel Captain America Construction Figure

"Put the most famous super-soldier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe into the hands of young Super Heroes aged 8 and up. Standing over 9.5 in. (25 cm) tall, this LEGO® Marvel Captain America Construction Figure (76258) is fully jointed and authentically detailed to inspire endless imaginative play. This collectible Marvel Avengers character is fun to build and delivers endless possibilities for play and display. The figure's movable shoulder, arm, hip and leg joints allow kids to create cool action poses as they take on endless exciting missions. The portable play figure features authentic details, such as the character's famous shield, which can be attached to his hands or back depending on what the action requires."

Captain America play figure – The fully jointed LEGO® Marvel Captain America Construction Figure (76258) puts endless imaginative adventures into the hands of young Super Heroes

Marvel's super-soldier – The 310-piece figure features movable shoulder, arm, hip and leg joints and includes the character's famous shield, which attaches to either his hands or back

Adjusts for action – Kids position and pose the figure as they recreate missions from the Marvel movies and enjoy endless adventures of their own

Gift for kids – Give this hands-on play figure to a young Super Hero aged 8 and up as a birthday, holiday or just-because gift

Portable play – Standing over 9.5 in. (25 cm) tall, this versatile figure lets kids take their adventures with them wherever they go

