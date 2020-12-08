Captain America Is Worthy as He Wields Mjolnir With XM Studios

XM Studios has announced their newest Marvel premium collectible series statue with the Ultimate Captain America. This 1/4 scale statue depicts the iconic star m-spangled Marvel Comics icon in all his glory with high amounts of detail with their hand-crafted and hand-painted statues. This super soldier is back once again with not one but two different versions being offers, letting collectors display standard and "worthy" versions of Captain America. This statue features the legendary Marvel Comics hero charging into one of Hydra's bases with his shield held high and mask-on. His costume is not the traditional one we know, but this one is inspired by the Marvel Comics Ultimate series, adding a little different take on this hero. Version B of the Ultimate Captain America statue is where things get interesting as he gets an extra unmasked head sculpt, an additional left arm holding a torn Hydra flag, and an additional right arm holding Thor's iconic weapon; Mjolnir. Fans will also be able to attach Captain America's shield to his back too, and with all these other additional parts, it will allow for a nice set of customization among Marvel fans.

XM Studios does some amazing high-quality statues that will easily take your collection to greater heights. They are always very limited edition, just like this Captain America statue is only made to order with no more than 800 being released. The Ultimate Captain America Version B statue is priced at roughly $895, while the standard Version A comes in at roughly $745. Pre-orders are already open, and fans can find them both located here. If you pre-order yours by December 10, fans will receive a special collectible display plaque for their Captain America. Don't forget to check out some of the other amazing, highly detailed, and limited Marvel statues also coming from XM Studios.

XM Studios is excited to present our next Marvel Premium Collectibles series statue, Ultimate Captain America (Ver B) This beloved character is immortalized in amazingly detailed 1:4 scale cold-cast porcelain. Each painstakingly handcrafted statue is individually hand-painted with the high quality finish. This is Ultimate Captain America Ver B. If you are interested in Ver A, click here

Ultimate Captain America (Ver B) Premium Collectibles statue features:

Captain America charging into Hydra's military base, mask on, shield swinging

2 Headsculpt – 1 masked, 1 unmasked

2 Left arm – 1 holding the shield, primed for swinging, 1 holding onto a torn Hydra flag

2 Right arm – 1 with clenched fist and 1 holding mjolnir

1 shield to allow for display on Captain America's back.

Costume inspired from the Ultimate series

Base depicts crates of weapons, mortar launcher and hydra mask

Crafted in cold cast porcelain

Each painstakingly handcrafted statue is individually hand-painted with the high quality finish.

ES: MTO (Max 800)