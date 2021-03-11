Carnage Gets Special Buildable Replica Head From LEGO

LEGO continues their replica head model as they unveil their newest one from Marvel Comics. The town is about to be painted red as Carnage is back and ready for some fun with LEGO. Standing 7" tall, Carnage contains 545 bricks and his terrifying sharp teeth as with an included study base with plaque. This replica head is packed with detail that will please any fan of this deadly symbiote, making it a must-have piece for any Spider-Man, Venom, or Carnage fan. The Marvel set is expected to go live on LEGO on April 11, 2021, and will be priced at $59.99. Fans are also able to pre-order there's today here. Be on the lookout for other LEGO head replicas like Iron Man and a variety of iconic Star Wars characters.

"LEGO® Marvel Spider-Man Carnage (76199) takes your construction skills into the Marvel Universe as you recreate the nightmarish features of the alien super villain. From the low, red brow to the protruding jaw packed with bayonet-like teeth, this LEGO brick replica of Carnage provides Marvel movie fans and model-making enthusiasts with a building experience that is challenging yet highly rewarding. With a stylish name plaque attached to the sturdy base, this remarkable model will look even more impressive displayed alongside other LEGO comic-book creations."

"Escape the busy world and rediscover the joy of creative construction with adult LEGO building sets. Satisfying to build and stunning to display, adult LEGO kits make great birthday gifts, Christmas presents and personal treats for anyone interested in model making or comic-book culture."

This 546-brick project captures all the monstrous alien's authentic details – from its low, red brow to its bayonet-like teeth – and stands on a sturdy base with a stylish name plaque attached.

The satisfaction of a job well done will last long after the hands-on construction of this collectible piece of Marvel memorabilia is completed.

The finished model measures over 7 in. (19 cm) high, 3 in. (9 cm) wide and 5 in. (15 cm) deep and provides a fascinating conversation starter, whether displayed in your home or workplace.