Cast a Spell with McFarlane's New J. Scott Campbell Zatanna Statue

McFarlane Toys is back with some new DC Comics statues that bring some iconic stories and covers to life like never before

Zatanna Zatara, the enchanting mistress of magic, woven her spell into the tapestry of DC Comics back in 1964 with Hawkman #4. She was created by writer Gardner Fox and artist Murphy Anderson and is the daughter of the legendary magician Giovanni Zatara. This seductive DC heroine inherited a legacy that is empowered by arcane arts, and with her mastery of backward-speaking spells, she helps command the forces of magic for good. She has crossed paths with plenty of members of the Justice League and even was a member of Justice League Dark for a time. Over her history at DC, she has had many appearances, but some stand out, including her design created by artist J. Scott Campbell.

McFarlane Toys and DC Direct are back at it again as they debut a new set of statues, one of which is the lovely and magical Zatanna Zatara. Based on the artwork of J. Scott Campbell, this mistress of magic is faithfully brought to life with stunning detail and at 9.5" tall. The heroine is depicted in her classic DC Comics costume with a top hat, cane, and tuxedo top. and is placed in a striking pose on a logo base. Just like most DC Direct statues, this release will be hand-numbered on the base, giving Zatanna fans a truly limited collectible. The DC Cover Girls Zatanna statue from McFarlane Toys and DC Direct is up for pre-order now, is priced at $139.99, and is set to ship in July 2024.

Zatanna by J. Scott Campbell (DC Cover Girls)

"One of the most iconic and premier cover artists continues their run, on the DC Cover Girls Statue line with a beautiful statue featuring the Mistress of Magic. Zatanna, designed by J. Scott Campbell in 1:8th scale, fully captures the heroine in her classic costume. In a striking, confident pose, Zatanna showcases classic costume elements, like her top hat, tuxedo jacket and signature cane. The figure comes featured on a base with the Zatanna character logo."

Product Features:

Highly detailed statue stands approximately 9.5" tall (including base)

Made of polyresin

Statue is based on artwork by J. Scott Campbell

Hand-numbered on the base

Limited Edition

1:8th Scale Statue

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Direct Figures and Statues

