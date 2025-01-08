Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel

Catra Joins Mattel's Masters of the Universe: Origins Collection

Eternia awaits as Mattel is taking collection back to the world of the Masters of the Universe with a new selection of action figures

The Masters of the Universe Cartoon Collection is an impressive line of Mattel figures. These figures are updated Filmation variants for the Origins line that allow collectors to relive their childhood in a brand new way. We have seen quite a few of these Filmation figures already, but more are on the way, including Catra! Catra is one of the deadly villains who first appeared in the 1985 cartoon She-Ra: Princess of Power series, a female-led spin-off series of Masters of the Universe. Originally introduced as a member of the Evil Horde, Catra features a magical mask that allows her to transform into a ferocious panther.

She has been a cunning villain for She-Ra and became even more popular with her debut in the 2018 Netflix reboot She-Ra and the Princesses of Power. Catra is now ready to take She-Ra, He-Man, and the Masters of the Universe with her new Cartoon Collection figure. Standing 5.5" tall, Catra will come with her mystical mask as well as Melog, her feline companion. Pre-orders are already live for this Masters of the Universe: Origins (Cartoon Collection) figure for $19.99. She is set for a March 2025 release, and hopefully, more She-Ra figures will arrive in 2025 from Mattel.

Masters of the Universe: Origins Catra (Cartoon Collection)

"It's an exciting time to be a Masters of the Universe fan! For longtime fans and for a new generation of kids who love action and adventure, it's time to experience the thrilling action and adventures of He-Man, Skeletor, the secrets of Castle Grayskull and much more! The figures in this collection stand 5.5 inches tall and have 16 moveable joints so they're highly poseable for imaginative and action-oriented fun, Masters of the Universe style! Longtime fans will appreciate both the vintage design details that honor the heritage of this beloved adventure franchise and the design updates that add an exciting look to the future."

