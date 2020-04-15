Catwoman Cracks Her Whip with A New XM Studios Statue

Batman Week continues as we get yet another new Batman Universe collectible from XM Studios. This time the delightful and sassy Catwoman is getting a new premium collectible statue. This 1:6 scale statue is hand crafted and hand painted to perfection so fans are getting a high quality piece. This Catwoman statue is also limited to only 399 pieces so act fast before it is too late. This anti-hero is perched on a gargoyle on top of a gothic styled Gotham building whole cracking her whip. She will come with two separate heads, one being her cat hat with googles and the other is her hair. The paint scheme on Catwoman is highly done when you can really get that leather feel of her suit which is a huge plus. There is also a black cat by her side as well as her recent score just below her feet.

This is one statue that fans will be delighted to have in their collection. From the weathering of the base to latex style paint on her costume, XM Studios really went all to bring Catwoman to life. I do appreciate it when statue includes interchangeable pieces as it adds that little extra feel of customization to such a unique piece. The Premium Collectibles DC Rebirth Catwoman Statue is priced at roughly $421. Pre-orders are already live and you can find her already live and located here. Stay tuned here at Bleeding Cool for more collectibles as we dive deeper into Batman collectibles for Batman Week.

"XM Studios is excited to present our next 1:6 DC Premium Collectibles DC Rebirth series statue, Catwoman! Immortalized in amazingly detailed 1:6 scale cold-cast porcelain, each painstakingly handcrafted statue is individually hand-painted with the famous XM quality finish. Size matters, but Quality even more so! The new XM DC 1:6 line is specially designed for collectors who desire more space-friendly collectibles, without compromising on the incredible details and quality of larger collectible pieces. At 1:6 scale, XM's creative direction is to showcase more abilities, powers and essence of the characters in a bold, dynamic and story telling style. The new XM 1:6 DC line will amaze you with the details you don't expect at this scale. Smaller scale, smaller boxes, more affordable shipping and pricing means you can fit more of these incredibly detailed collectibles into your collection!"

The Catwoman (Rebirth) Premium Collectibles statue features:

A night of successful looting, the Catwoman perches on a gargoyle of a gothic styled Gotham City building, brandishing a whip, her bag of loot resting near her feet and one of her cats as her companion.

Two (2) Headsculpts – 1 with her signature cat-mask, 1 unmasked head.

Can also be displayed as a companion piece with Batman – Rebirth

Crafted in cold cast porcelain.

Each painstakingly handcrafted statue is individually hand-painted with the highest possible quality finish

ES: 399