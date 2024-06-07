Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys, The New Batman Adventures

Catwoman Strikes McFarlane Toys with New Batman Adventures Figure

Return to The New Batman Adventures once again as McFarlane Toys debuts their latest set of 6” figures from the hit cartoon

Article Summary New Catwoman figure by McFarlane Toys based on The New Batman Adventures.

Figure set includes Nightwing, Bane, Joker, and Catwoman with accessories.

Catwoman comes with swappable hands, a cat companion, and display base.

Pre-order now for July 2024 release at $24.99 from the McFarlane Toys Store.

Catwoman, Gotham City's elusive feline fatale, is back as she is receiving a brand new and stunning action figure from McFarlane Toys. A new wave of action figures inspired by the legendary Bruce Timm series, The New Batman Adventures, is on the way. This wave consists of four new figures: Nightwing, Bane, Joker, and, of course, Catwoman, where her sleek and stealthy persona is captured. This collectible figure showcases Catwoman in her iconic black suit from the series, which will come with a set of swappable hands and a cat companion.

Fans of Selina Kyle will surely appreciate the meticulous attention to detail, and she will even come with a deluxe display base for more dynamic losing. Each figure in McFarlane's The New Batman Adventures wave will also include reproduction animation cel and model sheet from the animated series, which is a real treat on its own. The New Batman Adventures lives on with releases like this, and Catwoman will be a must-have release for fans. McFarlane Toys has Selina Kyle set to release alongside the rest of the New Batman Adventures wave in July 2024 for $24.99 each. Pre-orders are already live at most retailers, including the McFarlane Toys Store.

Catwoman (The New Batman Adventures)

"As deadly as she is beautiful, infamous cat-burglar Selina Kyle uses her nine lives to walk the razor's edge between light and darkness in Gotham City."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 6" scale figure based on THE NEW BATMAN ADVENTURES™

Designed with articulation for posing and play

CATWOMAN™ is based on THE NEW BATMAN ADVENTURES™ animated series

Accessories include figure base, 6 extra hands, Isis (Cat), reproduction animation cel, model sheet & art frame

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ THE NEW BATMAN ADVENTURES™ figures!

