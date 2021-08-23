Celebrate Evangelion Newest Film With Kotobukiya's New Asuka Statue

The popular anime series Evangelion ending a long time ago, but the story did not end there. The Rebuild of Evangelion movie series gave fan a new updated version of the story, giving fans a hopefully less confusing conclusion. Four films make up the Rebuild Series, with the most recent one finally hitting the US with Evangelion:3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon A Time. Kotobukiya is celebrating the end of the series with their newest anime statue featuring the one and only Asuka Shikinami. This EVA pilot is shown in her white plug suit with an EVA 2 design sculpted into the base.

The feisty pilot shows a different side of herself than her explosive personality and comes to life with this Evangelion statue. The Evangelion:3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon A Time Asuka Shikinami statue is priced at $127.99. She is set to bless your anime collection in February 2022, and pre-orders are live and located here. Be sure to check out some of Kotobukiya's other incredible collectibles featuring hit EVA's and characters of this beloved anime series right here.

"From EVANGELION:3.0+1.0 THRICE UPON A TIME, Asuka Shikinami Langley is joining Kotobukiya's figure lineup in her new plugsuit! As seen in EVANGELION:3.0+1.0 THRICE UPON A TIME, this 1/6 scale statue of Asuka is depicted with the new white plugsuit she dons before the final battle. With a handful of accents featuring Asuka's trademark red, this all-white plug suit shows a new side of the character. In keeping with the rest of the "plugsuit ver." line, the base of the statue has a stone statue of the head of New EVA-02α(JA-02 Body Assembly Cannibalized), the Evangelion piloted by Asuka in the film. Special care was also taken in designing the base. Add this beautiful statue to your collection today!"

