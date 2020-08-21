Hasbro Announces Star Wars: Celebrate the Saga Multi Figure Packs

Hasbro has announced some very special multi-figure packs to celebrate the Star Wars Skywalker Saga. These figure packs will all be 5-point articulation and will mark the last figures to be made in the line for quite some time. Eight packs have been revealed as they span over the entire legacy of Star Wars with the Jedi Order, Galactic Republic, Sith, Galactic Empire, Bounty Hunters, Rebel Alliance, The First Order, and The Resistance. Each one will feature 5-6 characters one of which is a unique droid to the set. Covering characters like Rey, Finn, Kylo Ren, Darth Vader, Luke, Han, C-3PO, Commander Cody, Boba Fett, Bossk, and so much more. There are a couple of new surprises in this packs like Hondo's droid R5-P8 in the Bounty Hunter Set. Other droid surprises include Ahsoka's astromech R7-A7 who only was only originally in his animated version before and the devious TC-4, the Emperors personal red protocol droid.

Four of these packs will be retailer exclusives which can be located below for more info. They will all be priced at $29.99 and are set to release in Fall 2020. Fans will be able to lock down pre-orders for their favorite Star Wars multi-pack Celebrate the Saga set today (08/21) at 4 pm. Common releases can be found here while the other retailer exclusive will be found below. Make sure you get your favorite pack before the team put this style of a figure into the vault. Links for all retailer exclusive can be found below but links DO NOT go live until 4 PM.

STAR WARS CELEBRATE THE SAGA 3.75-INCH Figure Multi-Pack (Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $29.99/Available: Fall 2020)

"Celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this STAR WARS CELEBRATE THE SAGA 3.75-INCH Figure Multi-Packs! Featuring movie-inspired design and multiple points of articulation, as well as character-inspired accessories, this figure Multi-pack allows fans, collectors, and kids to imagine the world of STAR WARS in action. Recreate favorite moments of excitement and intrigue from the STAR WARS Galaxy or imagine new stories and missions! The STAR WARS CELEBRATE THE SAGA 3.75-INCH Figure Multi-Pack comes with characters such as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Yoda, Darth Vader, Kylo Ren, Yoda, R2-D2, Chewbacca, Boba Fett, Rey, Finn, Commander Cody and many more that feature multiple points of articulation."

Common releases:

STAR WARS CELEBRATE THE SAGA 3.75-INCH JEDI ORDER Figure 5-Pack

STAR WARS CELEBRATE THE SAGA 3.75-INCH SITH Figure 5-Pack

STAR WARS CELEBRATE THE SAGA 3.75-INCH BOUNTY HUNTER Figure 5-Pack

STAR WARS CELEBRATE THE SAGA 3.75-INCH GALACTIC REPUBLIC Figure 5-Pack

Exclusive to Best Buy:

STAR WARS CELEBRATE THE SAGA 3.75-INCH THE FIRST ORDER Figure 6-Pack. Pre-orders here.

STAR WARS CELEBRATE THE SAGA 3.75-INCH GALACTIC EMPIRE Figure 5-Pack. Pre-orders here.

Exclusive to Amazon:

STAR WARS CELEBRATE THE SAGA 3.75-INCH REBEL ALLIANCE Figure 5-Pack. Pre-orders here.

STAR WARS CELEBRATE THE SAGA 3.75-INCH THE RESISTANCE Figure 6-Pack. Pre-orders here.